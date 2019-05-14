Steve Kerr Calls Currys the NBA's Royal Family Before Western Conference Finals

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

The basketball world will be treated to royalty during the Western Conference Finals.

At least in the eyes of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr addressed the fact that Stephen Curry will face his brother, Seth Curry, on the Portland Trail Blazers and what it means to the family and parents, Sonya and Dell. Speaking with reporters after Monday's practice, the coach pointed to the travel schedule and how much the family figures to enjoy the series:

"The Currys are unbelievable. They have been flying all over the place, seeing both kids play in the NBA playoffs and then seeing them play against each other. They are like the royal family of the NBA. It's incredible. Steph and Seth having all this success. As parents [Dell and Sonya], they must be having the time of their lives. Actually, I know they are because I've talked to them about it. What a beautiful scene. I'm sure it will be conflicting for them, these next couple weeks. What a great story."

Warriors guard Damion Lee is not on the team's active roster in the postseason, but he is quite familiar with basketball's royal family.

He married Sydel Curry, the sister of Steph and Seth, and said, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell: "It will be cool. Just the environment in itself, being in the Western Conference Finals and then, of course, having two brothers in Steph and Seth that grew up in the same household together and them being on one of the biggest stages—in the NBA playoffs."

It is natural to wonder whom Sonya and Dell will cheer for, and the former told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com they plan on flipping a coin for each game.

Seth could make the case to them that it's his turn to win a Larry O'Brien Trophy, seeing how Steph has already won three on the powerhouse Warriors to go with his two league MVPs. The Golden State star is also 7-2 in his head-to-head showdowns with his younger brother.

The older brother stressed there is no additional bet between the siblings for the series like there was during the three-point contest because the "stakes are already high enough," per Friedell.

He would know.