Suns' Josh Jackson Arrested After Trying to Enter VIP Area at Music Festival

Suns' Josh Jackson Arrested After Trying to Enter VIP Area at Music FestivalMay 13, 2019
Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested Sunday and charged with escape and resisting arrest at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.
Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane reported Jackson attempted to enter the VIP area without a pass and was then handcuffed. He then attempted to flee the officers before being apprehended.
Andy Slater @AndySlater
SLATER SCOOP: Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens. Jackson tried to enter VIP area many times without proper pass, source says. After cops handcuffed him, he ran away. He's charged with escape and resisting arrest. https://t.co/Km8vVNrKQe
