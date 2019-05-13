Suns' Josh Jackson Arrested After Trying to Enter VIP Area at Music Festival

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested Sunday and charged with escape and resisting arrest at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane reported Jackson attempted to enter the VIP area without a pass and was then handcuffed. He then attempted to flee the officers before being apprehended.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

