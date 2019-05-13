Suns' Josh Jackson Arrested After Trying to Enter VIP Area at Music Festival

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Josh Jackson #20 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested Sunday and charged with escape and resisting arrest at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane reported Jackson attempted to enter the VIP area without a pass and was then handcuffed. He then attempted to flee the officers before being apprehended.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

