Sassuolo Forward Domenico Berardi Says Liverpool Would Be His Ideal Move

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi has revealed if he could choose any club in the world to move to, it would be Liverpool.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal's James Westwood), the Sassuolo youth graduate said he will consider any offers that may come in amid links to Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma, but Anfield would be his preferred destination:



"If an offer arrives, be it from Milan or another club, I will evaluate it with my club. And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: 'I'll take it.'

"Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool. Changing remains difficult for me, but it no longer frightens me, I would do it. The next goal is to play in Europe, but at a club where I can be used a lot, if not always. That is my priority."

Berardi, 24, is a versatile forward who can play anywhere down the right flank, as a central striker or as a No. 10.

In 33 Serie A appearances in 2018-19, the Italy international has netted seven goals and provided four assists.

Although he has not been hugely prolific in recent seasons, his returns of 16 league goals in 2013-14 and 15 in 2014-15 show he has plenty of ability when it comes to finishing.

In a squad with as much attacking talent as Liverpool's, and with Jurgen Klopp as his manager, Berardi could flourish.

Liverpool's brilliance in 2018-19 has not necessarily revealed a need for attacking reinforcements.

They fell just a point short of Premier League champions Manchester City despite losing one game all season:

And they are favourites to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.

However, the Reds cannot afford to rest on their laurels if they are to again compete for silverware next term, and they are lacking depth in attack, certainly when compared to City.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino make up one of the best front lines in Europe.

But the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are all inconsistent, although they have played their part in 2018-19.

It is clear Berardi would be open to a move to Liverpool, and he may well be a target worth considering when the Anfield hierarchy come to strengthening the squad in the summer.