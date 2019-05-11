Former WCW, Lucha Libre Legend Silver King Dies at Age 51

Former WCW, Lucha Libre Legend Silver King Dies at Age 51May 12, 2019
Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, who's most remembered from his run in WCW as Silver King, died Saturday, WWE announced.
According to the Camden New Journal, Silver King was competing in a Lucha Libre World match when he collapsed in the ring and suffered cardiac arrest. Medical personnel reportedly attempted to revive the 51-year-old but were unsuccessful.
Lucha Libre World canceled the remainder of the event.
A number of wrestling luminaries recounted their experiences interacting with Silver King throughout their careers:
ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay
I met Silver King once on some random Lucha Libre London Show. Was such a sweet guy to me, thoughts to his family, friends & co workers. RIP Silver King
Eric Bischoff @EBischoff
I am saddened to hear about the passing of Silver King. Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre and make Nitro the success it was, he will be missed. Thank you and RIP.
Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac
It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing. 🙏 #RIPSilverKing https://t.co/WhM1zM9jfp
Chris Jericho @IAmJericho
Sorry to hear about the passing of #SilverKing. I had so many great matches with him when I worked @CMLL_OFICIAL in the early 90s and more importantly he always made me… https://t.co/IKf7YL6Zyg
Silver King first gained wide acclaim with his work in Mexican promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and enjoyed multiple title reigns with the company.
He made his WCW debut in 1997 as it assembled a roster of the best in-ring technicians throughout the world. While not one of the biggest stars of the division, Silver King was among the cruiserweights who helped WCW differentiate itself from the WWF.
In addition to his work inside the ring, Silver King had a role in the 2006 film Nacho Libre. His character, Ramses, was one of the antagonists for star Jack Black.
