Neymar Scores as PSG Defeat Angers in 2-1 Win

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Neymar helped Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain reach 88 points by scoring and assisting in a 2-1 away win against Angers at Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.

After his diving header opened the scoring in the first half, Neymar played in Angel Di Maria to double the lead just before the hour mark. Those contributions meant Les Parisiens won for the 28th time in the French top flight this season, despite losing centre-back Marquinhos to a red card late on.

The skipper for the day was dismissed for bringing down Wilfried Kanga in the box. Flavien Tait saw the resulting penalty saved by Gianluigi Buffon but soon found the net to ensure a nervy ending for Neymar and Co.

What's Next?

PSG host Dijon on Saturday, May 18, while Angers are away to second-placed Lille on the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.