Neymar Scores as PSG Defeat Angers in 2-1 Win

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team first goal during the French L1 football match between Angers (SCO) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on May 11, 2019, at the Raymond-Kopa Stadium, in Angers. (Photo by Jean-François MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Neymar helped Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain reach 88 points by scoring and assisting in a 2-1 away win against Angers at Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.

After his diving header opened the scoring in the first half, Neymar played in Angel Di Maria to double the lead just before the hour mark. Those contributions meant Les Parisiens won for the 28th time in the French top flight this season, despite losing centre-back Marquinhos to a red card late on.

The skipper for the day was dismissed for bringing down Wilfried Kanga in the box. Flavien Tait saw the resulting penalty saved by Gianluigi Buffon but soon found the net to ensure a nervy ending for Neymar and Co.

What's Next?

PSG host Dijon on Saturday, May 18, while Angers are away to second-placed Lille on the same day.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Valverde Says He's Staying at Barca

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Valverde Says He's Staying at Barca

    Reuters Editorial
    via U.K.

    Neymar Leaves Defender Grasping for 2-0

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Neymar Leaves Defender Grasping for 2-0

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Neymar Heads PSG in Front vs. Angers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Heads PSG in Front vs. Angers

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Mo Salah Photobombs Everton Fans' Photo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mo Salah Photobombs Everton Fans' Photo

    via Mail Online