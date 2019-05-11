Barcelona vs. Getafe: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona will be in action on Sunday for the first time since their embarrassing collapse against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, as they face high-flying Getafe in La Liga at the Camp Nou.

While they've already been confirmed as title winners, there will be a pressure on the Blaugrana to put in a performance in front of their own supporters after their 4-0 capitulation on Merseyside. It will be intriguing to see what kind of reaction the team receives from the disappointed home crowd.

This fixture is more important for Getafe though, as they chase what would be a shock fourth place finish. They go into the penultimate weekend of the La Liga season in fourth, three points clear of Sevilla and Valencia.

A fascinating fixture is in store at the Camp Nou. Here are the key details for the encounter.

Odds

Barcelona win (53/100)

Draw (69/20)

Getafe win (49/10)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Preview

Even after a title success and with a Copa del Rey final to come, the manner in which Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday will likely leave a major blemish on their campaign.

A brace each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum was enough to see Liverpool win 4-0, overturning the 3-0 win Barcelona earned in the first leg (U.S. only):

After such a desperate display, it's not a shock that the criticism has been heavy. Given the team were eliminated in similar circumstances against Roma a year ago in the quarter-finals, much of the ire has been directed towards manager Ernesto Valverde.

Despite dominating La Liga in the two years he has been at the club, the coach's style of play has never completely sat right with some sections of the Barcelona fanbase. With that in mind, it felt like success in Europe was imperative this term.

Following the match, the manager cut a dejected figure and was at a loss to explain why his team caved in again:

Spanish football journalist Andrew Gaffney said he thinks some of the stick Valverde has received has been over the top:

There's likely to be an edgy atmosphere at the Camp Nou as a result and Getafe have shown enough to suggest this season they are capable of taking advantage.

Manager Pepe Bordalas has done a tremendous job this term, with the results far exceeding the quality and depth they have within the squad. A win here would be a huge step towards a top-four finish, although a point would also be a terrific result, with a struggling Villarreal side to play at home in their final game.

As Eleven Sports relayed, Getafe's veteran forward Jorge Molina has had a brilliant year:

Barcelona will surely fly out of the traps in this encounter and that'll test the steely defensive resolve Getafe have displayed all season. While they were far from their best on Tuesday, in La Liga both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been so productive.

The visitors will need to bide their time and when they do get an opportunity to venture out of their defensive shape, use the ball well. If they can do so, there's a chance they can take a positive result back to the capital, but a wounded Barcelona team will do enough to come through.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe