Neymar Given 3-Match Ban for Hitting Fan After PSG's Coupe de France Final Loss

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

The French Football Federation has given Neymar a three-match ban after he hit a supporter following Paris Saint-Germain's surprise Coupe de France final defeat to Rennes in April.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed details of the suspension and the fixtures he'll miss:

According to Goal's Robin Bairner, the Brazilian could have faced an eight-match ban after the altercation.

PSG were defeated 8-7 on penalties after losing a 2-0 lead that Neymar had helped them build with a goal and an assist.

The 27-year-old was subsequently involved in an altercation with a Rennes supporter as he climbed the steps of the Stade de France to collect his runners-up medal:

According to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), though the fan denied insulting the PSG players, footage showed him calling Gianluigi Buffon a "dirty idiot" and Marco Verratti a "racist" before telling Neymar to "go learn how to play football."

The domestic suspension follows a European ban of the same length handed to him by UEFA in April:

Injuries have limited Neymar to just 27 club appearances in all competitions this season, and he'll only be able to add one more to that tally before the campaign ends.

He has managed to produce 22 goals and 12 assists in that time, but it will have been a source of frustration in the French capital that he was unable to feature more.

His absence for the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League will be especially disappointing after PSG were knocked out by Manchester United in the round of 16, despite having taken a 2-0 lead in the tie.

The injuries cannot be helped, but avoidable suspensions such as these are also holding Neymar back from showing his true worth to PSG.

