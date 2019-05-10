NFL Free-Agent Signings That We're Still Waiting to See Happen

NFL Free-Agent Signings That We're Still Waiting to See HappenMay 10, 2019
Following the draft, the NFL is still littered with noteworthy free agents primed for new teams in 2019.
Big names like Ndamukong Suh and Jay Ajayi lead the way for a rather surprising post-draft market, giving teams some wiggle room to address needs that went unaddressed when the floodgates opened and seven rounds of drafting passed.
Reasons for these players still sitting on the market vary. Some likely wanted to see how everything shook out before selecting a new home. Some were likely impeded by front offices not wanting to sacrifice compensatory picks, which as of this week, no longer factor into signings.
With the market about to heat back up, these are the deals we still expect to see unfolding before training camps get underway this summer.
Michael Crabtree to New Orleans Saints
Michael Crabtree is the sort of veteran receiver who could hang around long into the summer, yet come in right away and boost a contender's wideout room instantly. Think, the Adrian Peterson of wide receivers, despite the Washington Redskins' lack of contending last year.
A team like the New Orleans Saints might not wait, though.
The Saints didn't do much about their wideout corps in free agency, then hit the draft and didn't have a selection until the second round. There, they didn't add a pass-catcher, either. It was all a bit odd considering that Drew Brees' lack of names at wideout was a running joke by the end of last season. There is some talent beside Michael Thomas, as rookie Tre'Quan Smith showed flashes while pulling in five touchdowns and 427 yards. Conversely, guys like Cameron Meredith and Ted Ginn Jr. aren't guaranteed to come back at 100 percent after dealing with knee injuries for most of last season.
Crabtree, though, still has something to offer. He's only 31 years old and teams shouldn't hold it against him that he only had 607 yards and three scores in Baltimore's dreadful passing attack last season. Keep in mind that he had 25 touchdowns across the three years prior.
While Thomas continues to demand attention, Crabtree providing Brees with another reliable target would be a win for the entire offense.
Tre Boston to Washington Redskins
It speaks to the depth of the safety market this offseason that Tre Boston is still out there and readily available.
And while the Washington Redskins already spent big at the position once, Boston is the sort of player who could convince their front office to double dip.
Those Redskins spent $84 million on Landon Collins, but they still have a need next to him because the team lost both D.J. Swearinger Sr. and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix over the course of the last calendar year.
And while Boston isn't as big a name as some of the others who landed major deals such as Earl Thomas or Tyrann Mathieu, he's also only 26 years old and coming off a season in which he tallied 79 total tackles, three interceptions and nine passes defensed.
At this stage of the game, Boston wants starting work and Washington can provide that opportunity if the value is right, making this a strong marriage.
Eric Berry to Cleveland Browns
Don't discount anything when it comes to the Cleveland Browns.
With a rich offseason, given the blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and the seemingly lucky selection of highly touted prospect Greedy Williams during the draft, the front office remains a rich-get-richer candidate.
On March 26, Browns general manager John Dorsey confirmed the team had talked to Eric Berry. Consequently, Cleveland went on to sign Morgan Burnett in early April to start opposite Damarious Randall.
But why end it there?
Berry has played in three games over the past two seasons, most recently due to a heel injury, so he isn't going to get a massive deal. Presumably, he just wants a chance to compete for a starting role while also getting a solid chance at wins. The Browns would be foolish to pass him over if the price is right, as a three-time All-Pro doesn't just walk through the door consistently.
Maybe Berry waits until late in training camp to make a move. But don't count out Cleveland just yet.
Jay Ajayi to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jay Ajayi had the rather obvious fate of being a running back without a destination until after the draft.
Ajayi mans an undervalued position and wasn't going to get ideal money from teams, especially given the torn ACL that limited him to just four games last season.
But Ajayi is brilliantly talented, so the market will develop.
It will likely take a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get Ajayi off the open market. The front office there didn't do much at the position in free agency, adding afterthoughts like Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington to compete with Ronald Jones, who only attempted 23 rushes last year while Peyton Barber averaged 3.7 yards per carry.
Other than brining back Donovan Smith, the Buccaneers had a quiet initial trip to market. Ajayi is more their style: He's a career 4.5 yards-per-carry rusher, only 25 and when he played 15 games in 2016, ran for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns on a 4.9 average. He'd form an incredible one-two punch with the eventual winner of a spot in a committee role aimed at insulating Jameis Winston.
Ndamukong Suh to Los Angeles Chargers
Ndamukong Suh might be the biggest surprise left on the open market.
Granted, Suh didn't exactly exceed expectations despite playing next to Aaron Donald last year with the Los Angeles Rams. But he's a massive name and would still be a quality addition to most line rotations around the league.
The team that makes the most sense here is the Los Angeles Chargers for layered reasons. One, the Chargers need some help inside. They lost budding pass-rusher Darius Philon in free agency, and while they did draft Jerry Tillery, it's asking a lot of him to immediately come in and complement Brandon Mebane.
Two, Suh reportedly wants to stay on the West Coast, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). Granted, that could loop in San Francisco and Seattle, but one could argue the Chargers are much less of a move from the Rams—both geographically and in terms of title contention.
Ezekiel Ansah to Seattle Seahawks
Until it's officially announced, say hello to the most obvious situation free agency has left to offer.
Ezekiel Ansah was never going to get a deal before the draft. The class was loaded with defensive talent and Ansah's spotty injury history—he's missed 14 games over the last three seasons—meant he'd have to wait. He then had shoulder surgery and could now actually be ready in time for training camp.
The Seahawks and their ever-evolving defense, as it gets rid of familiar names, always seemed like an obvious destination. This is even truer in the wake of the team trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs.
And, like clockwork, Rapoport reported the Seahawks and Ansah agreed to a one-year deal, pending it going official.
For now, the Seahawks are hoping someone like first-round pick L.J. Collier can come in and make a difference right away. But he isn't replacing Clark's 14 sacks from last season. Ansah, who put up 14.5 during his last full season (2015), could do so at a much cheaper price.