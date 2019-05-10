NFL Free-Agent Signings That We're Still Waiting to See Happen

0 of 6

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Following the draft, the NFL is still littered with noteworthy free agents primed for new teams in 2019.

Big names like Ndamukong Suh and Jay Ajayi lead the way for a rather surprising post-draft market, giving teams some wiggle room to address needs that went unaddressed when the floodgates opened and seven rounds of drafting passed.

Reasons for these players still sitting on the market vary. Some likely wanted to see how everything shook out before selecting a new home. Some were likely impeded by front offices not wanting to sacrifice compensatory picks, which as of this week, no longer factor into signings.

With the market about to heat back up, these are the deals we still expect to see unfolding before training camps get underway this summer.