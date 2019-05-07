John Daly Approved to Ride Cart at PGA Championship; 1st at Major Since 1998

John Daly Approved to Ride Cart at PGA Championship; 1st at Major Since 1998May 7, 2019
On Tuesday, the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson reported that 53-year-old John Daly will be the first golfer since Casey Martin in 1998 to cart from hole to hole once the 2019 PGA Championship tees off next week.
Martin used a cart at the U.S. Open in '98 because of a circulatory disorder in his right leg, and Daly has been vocal about his osteoarthritis in his right knee.
In June 2018, Daly tweeted that he was withdrawing from the U.S. Senior Open due to "deteriorating osteoarthritis" and the U.S. Golf Association's decision to deny him a cart.
John Daly @PGA_JohnDaly
I’m not going to mislead the media or my fans. No “additional information” was ever requested, or it would have been provided. I “WD” bc @USGA had already made their decision after our exhaustive medical submission. Any claim to the contrary is pure fiction. https://t.co/6EfnBnkqaJ
For this year's PGA Championship, ESPN relayed that the 1991 tournament winner submitted his request for a cart through its Americans with Disabilities Act policy.
Usually, Daly plays in the PGA Tour Champions circuit, which allows him to use a cart.
The PGA Championship will begin on May 16 at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.