NFL Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs in 2019

0 of 8

Don Wright/Associated Press

Some NFL players enter the league and immediately claim starting jobs, while others need development before they take on prominent roles. In many cases, an experienced veteran's departure or turnover on the coaching staff creates open competition, leading to new opportunities.

Every year brings a clean slate. At contested positions on the roster, coaches have to project what a player can become with an expanded workload.

Typically, a promotion on the depth chart follows a strong finish the previous year, an impressive offseason or both. Within the coming months, coaches will sort out first, second and third units for the 2019 NFL season.

We'll take a look at eight players who previously served in backup roles but have a clear pathway to a starting position. Because of roster changes, notable flashes with limited workloads or renewed chances under a new coaching staff, these talents could win contested jobs during training camp or the preseason.