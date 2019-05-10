NFL Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs in 2019May 10, 2019
NFL Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs in 2019
Some NFL players enter the league and immediately claim starting jobs, while others need development before they take on prominent roles. In many cases, an experienced veteran's departure or turnover on the coaching staff creates open competition, leading to new opportunities.
Every year brings a clean slate. At contested positions on the roster, coaches have to project what a player can become with an expanded workload.
Typically, a promotion on the depth chart follows a strong finish the previous year, an impressive offseason or both. Within the coming months, coaches will sort out first, second and third units for the 2019 NFL season.
We'll take a look at eight players who previously served in backup roles but have a clear pathway to a starting position. Because of roster changes, notable flashes with limited workloads or renewed chances under a new coaching staff, these talents could win contested jobs during training camp or the preseason.
RB Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins
Adam Gase's exit may propel Kenyan Drake into a featured role in the backfield. The former Miami Dolphins head coach preferred 35-year-old Frank Gore to lead the running backs; he started 14 games for the team last year.
Gase is now coaching the New York Jets, and Gore signed with the Buffalo Bills. The new regime can look at Drake's career average of 4.7 yards per carry, as well as his 53 receptions for 477 yards and five touchdowns last year, to realize his potential.
Like new head coach Brian Flores, offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree in New England. Typically, the Patriots have used multiple backs for different packages, but Sony Michel recorded 209 carries last year—115 more than James White, who was second with 94 rush attempts. Should Flores and O'Shea follow a similar plan, Drake will have the opportunity to carry the majority load in Miami.
The fourth-year veteran's ability to run and catch out of the backfield should keep him on the field for all three downs, which potentially limits second-year back Kalen Ballage, who saw limited action in his rookie year.
WR James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders back in March, which heightens expectations for JuJu Smith-Schuster, who led the team in receiving yards (1,426) last season. Behind him, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger needs a playmaker to emerge as a reliable secondary option.
The front office signed free agent Donte Moncrief, who will need time to learn the offense. General manager Kevin Colbert also selected wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the third round of this year's draft, but head coach Mike Tomlin would like to see 2018 second-rounder James Washington take a major step forward in the upcoming season.
"We've got some guys that need to be guys that are ascending, specifically James Washington," Tomlin told reporters. "But you know the climate that we create for all second-year players. We had similar discussions about James Conner a year ago. We expect great things from James Washington among others and we're excited about watching those guys stand and deliver."
Washington had an impressive Week 2 preseason performance against the Green Bay Packers, racking up five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, but he suffered an abdominal injury the following week against the Tennessee Titans. Although the Oklahoma State product saw just 38 targets during the regular season, he's bound to see more looks in the upcoming campaign.
OT Forrest Lamp, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers could shuffle the deck on the right side of their offensive line in 2019. The front office selected Forrest Lamp in the second round of the 2017 draft, but he's appeared in just two games.
Lamp tore his ACL during training camp in August 2017 and had an additional procedure on the same knee last May. In 2018, the Chargers fielded Michael Schofield at right guard, and he allowed 4.5 sacks, per Washington Post's STATS. The sixth-year veteran's lapses in pass protection provide an opportunity for the Western Kentucky product to take over at the position.
According to ESPN.com's Eric Williams, head coach Anthony Lynn will open the competition at right guard and give Lamp snaps at tackle. Williams reported Lamp "will get a chance to compete for a starting job at guard, but [Lynn] wants to develop his versatility as a tackle so he can be active on game days."
Lamp will need an impressive showing through training camp because of his limited pro experience. General manager Tom Telesco would probably prefer to see the 2017 second-rounder in action over a struggling veteran who had some issues plugging holes on the interior of the offensive line.
OG Austin Corbett, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns sacrificed a key component of their strong offensive line when they sent guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants as part of a flurry of offseason trades between the two teams.
Zeitler isn't a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro guard, but he allowed just three sacks in 32 games with the Browns, per Washington Post's STATS. His absence creates a hole on the interior, and Austin Corbett expects to battle for the spot, per Nick Shook of the team's official website.
"It's kind of been the same thing from everyone that I've talked to, like 'hey, there's this plan, there's this hole open for you now,'" Corbett said. "And yeah, it's yours for the taking but by no means is it going to be given to me ... so that's how I'd want it and we brought in some good guys to compete with and I'm just looking forward to that competition."
The Browns signed Eric Kush and Bryan Witzmann during the offseason; both have experience at right guard and provide solid competition for Corbett. But the 2018 second-rounder has upside, and his time on the sideline should help him get off to a quick start in the position battle.
DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints made a bold move during the 2018 draft, swapping spots with the Green Bay Packers and sending a 2019 first-round pick and 2018 fifth-rounder to select defensive end Marcus Davenport 14th overall.
Behind Alex Okafor on the depth chart, Davenport didn't start a single game last season. That should change following the veteran's departure to the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett.
"The rookie flashed some enticing potential, with 4.5 sacks in a part-time role, though his progress was stalled by a midseason toe injury that required surgery after the season," Triplett wrote. "But the Saints will be counting on him more in 2019."
According to Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson, head coach Sean Payton expects Davenport to develop into a "dominant player," and that must start with more snaps.
Davenport suffered a midseason toe injury that cost him three games, but he still played 416 snaps in his first year. The Saints' investment in him and the clear pathway to a starting job almost ensures the Texas-San Antonio product will start the 2019 season at defensive end if he's healthy.
EDGE Tim Williams, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have big cleats to fill on the edge. This offseason, Terrell Suggs decided to sign with the Arizona Cardinals. He's 36 years old but recorded 26 sacks over the last three campaigns.
As a result, head coach John Harbaugh put Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams on notice a couple of weeks into the new NFL year, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic: "Harbaugh has challenged both Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams. Said both will get [the] opportunity and it's time for them to step up."
Starting with the 2018 preseason, Williams flashed his pass-rushing ability, logging 2.5 sacks. He recorded two more with three tackles for a loss during the regular season but only played 119 defensive snaps because of an ankle injury and multiple healthy scratches on game day.
Although Bowser played 43 more defensive snaps than Williams last year, the latter displayed a stronger push at the line of scrimmage. He must build upon that productivity with consistency on the practice field through training camp. If he does, he's primed to start over both his veteran teammate and rookie edge-rusher Jaylon Ferguson in 2019.
DB Rashaan Gaulden, Carolina Panthers
Of all of the players mentioned, Rashaan Gaulden will have the strongest opportunity to transition from backup to starter. According to Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, per the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, the versatile defensive back will have an opportunity to claim one of two positions.
"The guy who can give you the versatility is probably going to be Rashaan, and we have to give him every opportunity to find out if [big nickel] is a home place for him," Rivera said. Rodrigue also reported Gaulden will get the chance to compete for the free safety starting job as well.
The Panthers released slot cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and didn't re-sign safety Mike Adams, creating an open competition at both spots on defense. Carolina selected Gaulden in the third round of the 2018 draft. Although he was active for 15 contests, the Tennessee product played just 143 defensive snaps last year.
The veteran departures in the secondary thrust Gaulden into the spotlight. Barring an injury or poor showing this summer, he's a probable starter for this defense.
CB Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons
In February, the Atlanta Falcons parted ways with cornerback Robert Alford, who spent six seasons with the team and started 76 of 88 contests. The front office likely felt comfortable with the move because of the decision to select Isaiah Oliver in the second round of the 2018 draft and his production in limited duty last season.
Oliver lined up for 241 defensive snaps and logged seven pass breakups with an interception; he also started in Weeks 4 (at safety) and 9. Head coach Dan Quinn put stock in the Colorado product's rookie experience, telling Kelsey Conway of the team's official site, "I think he's going to really thrive. He got reps, he got experience, and I think he's one who is going to take a big step."
Looking at Oliver's impact plays in coverage, the Falcons have to feel confident about the 6'0", 210-pound cover man starting on the perimeter opposite Desmond Trufant. He's likely to secure the position during training camp.