Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge on Thursday for a place in the UEFA Europa League final and have the edge after a 1-1 draw in Germany in the first leg.

Luka Jovic headed the Bundesliga side into the lead at the Commerzbank-Arena, but Pedro's equaliser means the Blues have a valuable away goal and will progress with a 0-0 draw.

Chelsea go into the game after securing a top-four finish on Sunday with a 3-0 Premier League win over Watford.

The victory means the Blues will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season and takes some of the pressure off Maurizio Sarri's side, but they will still want to end the season by lifting a European trophy.

Date: Thursday, May 9

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Chelsea 4-11, Draw 4-1, Eintracht Frankfurt 13-2

Match Preview

Chelsea look as though they will have to cope without key midfielder N'Golo Kante for the second leg after he was forced off with a hamstring injury against Watford.

Sarri said the France international is likely to miss Thursday's game and their final Premier League match against Leicester City:

Kante's absence will be a blow to Chelsea, but the World Cup winner has called on his side to finish their campaign strongly, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

"At the end, we all want a good season and to finish well," he said. "So we hope we can get what we want on Thursday and go to the final. We want to qualify for the Champions League and get a trophy. It would be a great finish."

Sarri left star man Eden Hazard out of the starting XI for the first leg, but the Belgium international is likely to return on what may be his last appearance at Stamford Bridge for the club.

Hazard is keen to secure a summer move to Real Madrid and is considering handing in a transfer request, according to Mario Cortegana at AS.

Chelsea will also look to Olivier Giroud to provide the goals, and the French forward has been in superb form in the competition:

Yet Frankfurt have threats of their own through prolific striker Jovic and will also welcome Croatia international Ante Rebic back from suspension, although Sebastien Haller remains out with an abdominal injury:

Frankfurt come into the game fresh from a 6-1 thrashing by Bayer Leverkusen, although manager Adi Hutter did make four changes to his side to keep some of his players fresh for the second leg.

Sporting director Fredi Bobic tried to play down the defeat after the final whistle and highlighted Frankfurt's great form this season, per the Guardian's Andy Brassell.

"One mustn't forget that this is only our second defeat of the second half of the season," he said. "It means nothing for Thursday."

Frankfurt have the attacking power to cause Chelsea problems at Stamford Bridge, but the home side look the stronger side and will be expected to progress to a final against either Arsenal or Valencia.