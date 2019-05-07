Luis Suarez 'Won't Celebrate Like I Did at Camp Nou' If He Scores vs. Liverpool

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Luis Suarez has said if he scores for Barcelona against former club Liverpool on Tuesday, he won't celebrate to the same extent he did at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Suarez opened the scoring last Wednesday as Barca ran out 3-0 winners on home soil, but the Uruguayan pledged a more muted response if he finds the net again in the second leg:

Per ESPN's Sam Marsden, he said:

"People in football know the importance of scoring a goal in the semi-final of the Champions League. I have a lot of respect for Liverpool and I apologised [to the Liverpool fans after the celebration].

"I'm grateful to Liverpool and obviously if I score tomorrow I won't celebrate like I did at Camp Nou, just as I didn't when I returned to other teams I have played for in my career."

The striker has also taken to social media to express his gratitude to Liverpool, where he played from 2011 to 2014:

Per Marsden, he added:

"I think because of all the hard work I did here, there will be more applause than whistles. The supporters know what I did here. Maybe there will be some people unhappy [with me] but I am grateful to the club.

"It's really special to be back. Liverpool gave me a lot. They helped me to improve, to become more professional and more mature in many aspects. I improved at Ajax, but more here playing with players with a lot of experience. Captaining Liverpool was a unique moment in my career. I was very proud. If I am playing for Barcelona, with football's elite, it's thanks to how Liverpool made me as a player."

At the Camp Nou, Suarez broke the deadlock in the first half before Lionel Messi scored twice in the last quarter of an hour to secure a commanding lead in the tie:

Liverpool writer Henry Jackson was critical of some Reds supporters who took issue with the 32-year-old celebrating a goal against his former side:

So too was former United States international Alexi Lalas on the State of the Union Podcast:

Suarez could be on the end of a frosty reception from some sections of the Anfield faithful on Tuesday, but the home crowd's focus will likely be on creating a cauldron-like atmosphere to give their side a much-needed edge in the contest.

A single away goal for Barcelona could all-but kill off the tie, as the Reds would need to score five, but the Blaugrana will also be acutely aware that the job isn't finished yet.

Last season, the Catalan giants lost 3-0 at Roma in the second leg of the quarter-final, having taken a 4-1 lead in the first.

Suarez, Messi and Co. will be desperate to avoid a recurrence, so they can ill afford to let themselves be affected by the crowd at Anfield.

Given their experience of playing in hostile atmospheres at stadiums like the Santiago Bernabeu—where they've beaten Real Madrid in 13 of their last 23 visits—they should be able to cope.