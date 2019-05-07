Luis Suarez 'Won't Celebrate Like I Did at Camp Nou' If He Scores vs. Liverpool

Luis Suarez 'Won't Celebrate Like I Did at Camp Nou' If He Scores vs. LiverpoolMay 7, 2019
Luis Suarez has said if he scores for Barcelona against former club Liverpool on Tuesday, he won't celebrate to the same extent he did at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.
Suarez opened the scoring last Wednesday as Barca ran out 3-0 winners on home soil, but the Uruguayan pledged a more muted response if he finds the net again in the second leg:
Goal @goal
Suarez's celebration caused quite a stir in the first leg, but the Barca star says he won't celebrate at Anfield... Is it ever okay to celebrate against your former club? 🤔 https://t.co/08F77iADJx
Per ESPN's Sam Marsden, he said:
"People in football know the importance of scoring a goal in the semi-final of the Champions League. I have a lot of respect for Liverpool and I apologised [to the Liverpool fans after the celebration].
"I'm grateful to Liverpool and obviously if I score tomorrow I won't celebrate like I did at Camp Nou, just as I didn't when I returned to other teams I have played for in my career."
The striker has also taken to social media to express his gratitude to Liverpool, where he played from 2011 to 2014:
Luis Suarez @LuisSuarez9
It’s always nice to return to the place where you received so much love. A place which I’ll always be so thankful too! 👏👏👏Ready to do my job and achieve my dreams 🔴🔵!!!! #COMEBACK #ANFIELD #THEKOP #YNWA https://t.co/fxfc7Ji7yk
Per Marsden, he added:
"I think because of all the hard work I did here, there will be more applause than whistles. The supporters know what I did here. Maybe there will be some people unhappy [with me] but I am grateful to the club.
"It's really special to be back. Liverpool gave me a lot. They helped me to improve, to become more professional and more mature in many aspects. I improved at Ajax, but more here playing with players with a lot of experience. Captaining Liverpool was a unique moment in my career. I was very proud. If I am playing for Barcelona, with football's elite, it's thanks to how Liverpool made me as a player."
At the Camp Nou, Suarez broke the deadlock in the first half before Lionel Messi scored twice in the last quarter of an hour to secure a commanding lead in the tie:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
This #UCL semifinal first leg turned into an historic night for the legendary Lionel Messi 🙌 Watch complete Barcelona vs. Liverpool highlights here on #BRLive: https://t.co/xm6YRXtA2j https://t.co/3DTCB8KSnb
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
If Lionel Messi is on the other team, then it doesn't matter how well you play 👽 "This is the stuff I'll tell my grandkids about one day!" ⚠️ Warning: Contains unseen angles of a genius at work... #NoFilterUCL https://t.co/e0gaqXrok5
Liverpool writer Henry Jackson was critical of some Reds supporters who took issue with the 32-year-old celebrating a goal against his former side:
Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87
There are some very touchy Liverpool fans today. We all know what Suarez is like and should have no issue with his antics. Meanwhile, Lineker played for Barca and Ferdinand played for United, why shouldn't they celebrate Messi's goal together. Get over yourselves.
So too was former United States international Alexi Lalas on the State of the Union Podcast:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
“I hope he does a damn knee slide in front of Liverpool fans.” @AlexiLalas breaks down why he thinks Luis Suárez should absolutely celebrate if he scores tomorrow at Anfield. https://t.co/fzYOLVZi6D
Suarez could be on the end of a frosty reception from some sections of the Anfield faithful on Tuesday, but the home crowd's focus will likely be on creating a cauldron-like atmosphere to give their side a much-needed edge in the contest.
A single away goal for Barcelona could all-but kill off the tie, as the Reds would need to score five, but the Blaugrana will also be acutely aware that the job isn't finished yet.
Last season, the Catalan giants lost 3-0 at Roma in the second leg of the quarter-final, having taken a 4-1 lead in the first.
Suarez, Messi and Co. will be desperate to avoid a recurrence, so they can ill afford to let themselves be affected by the crowd at Anfield.
Given their experience of playing in hostile atmospheres at stadiums like the Santiago Bernabeu—where they've beaten Real Madrid in 13 of their last 23 visits—they should be able to cope.