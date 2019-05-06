Stephen A.: LeBron James Played Video Game During Pat Riley's FA Pitch in 2014

Chris Elise/Getty Images

In the summer of 2014, Miami Heat president Pat Riley took a trip out to Las Vegas in an effort to convince LeBron James to re-sign with the organization during his free agency.

James, of course, returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. And Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN's First Take Monday that James wasn't exactly fully engaged during his meeting with Riley:

"I'll tell you a story that resonates far deeper than that, Jay [Williams]. Not only did Pat Riley come out to Vegas, but literally, while Pat Riley was there to come and talk to LeBron in Vegas, LeBron was playing some Nintendo game, or PlayStation, or whatever the hell that he was playing and it was considered so disrespectful that Alonzo Mourning, from what I was told, had to step in the fray and say, 'Yo, you are not going to disrespect this man like that.' That's how bad it was."

