Ajax vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Ajax will defend a one-goal lead in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, looking to continue their surprising run through the tournament.

The Amsterdam team have already knocked European heavyweights Real Madrid and Juventus out of the tournament, and with the away goal under their belt, they have the edge in the semi-finals as well.

Spurs have been in dreadful form of late, and their struggles on the road do not bode well for Wednesday's clash:

which kicks off at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday's match will feature two teams in drastically different form and coming off contrasting results at the weekend.

While Spurs lost 1-0 to Bournemouth, suffering their fifth defeat in their last six matches across all competitions, Ajax beat Willem II 4-0 to win the KNVB Cup final. It had been some time since the Dutch giants had won some silverware:

Ajax are undefeated since a 1-0 loss to AZ on March 17. In that 10-match span, they have bagged nine wins, with the lone draw coming at home against Juventus on April 10.

Per WhoScored.com, Carel Eiting is the lone absentee for the hosts, whereas Spurs have to contend with a host of injuries. Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier are certain to miss out, while Erik Lamela remains a question mark.

Tottenham's brutal form has the team in fourth place in the Premier League, three points ahead of rivals Arsenal with one match left to play. But despite the late-season struggles, manager Mauricio Pochettino still believes the club has outperformed expectations:

A single away goal could make a huge difference on Wednesday, but given both clubs' respective form and the injury situation at Spurs, Ajax have to feel confident. Their strong passing game is supplemented by a lot of youth and athleticism, and they showed their ability to counter at speed in Turin in the quarter-final.

Prediction: Ajax 1-1 Spurs