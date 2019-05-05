NFL Odds 2019: Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams Early Defensive ROY Favorites

NFL Odds 2019: Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams Early Defensive ROY FavoritesMay 5, 2019
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams opened as the co-favorites to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019.
The Caesars Palace sportsbook listed Bosa and Williams at +400, a good distance ahead of Ed Oliver at +550 and Devin Bush at +700.
B/R Betting @br_betting
Who’s your early Defensive Rookie of the Year pick? ✍ (Odds via @CaesarsPalace) https://t.co/WEbjVpgSOx
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.