Ranking Seth Rollins' 7 Best Matches with WWE

0 of 8

JP Yim/Getty Images

Based off in-ring ability alone, Seth Rollins has to be considered one of the best in all of WWE at the moment, with his personality and popularity making him that much more of a megastar.

Between winning the men's Royal Rumble match and beating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35, he's had an outstanding 2019. However, his greatest test has yet to come, because at Money in the Bank on May 19, he'll be defending his title against an equally exceptional athlete in AJ Styles.

The bout is sure to be a barn-burner, but it would be far from the first time that The Architect will have contested a classic match in WWE.

Since making his main roster debut in November 2012, Rollins has been a part of many memorable matches and moments. Regardless of whether he's with The Shield or on his own, he has proved to be among the most skilled Superstars to step between the ropes, with his long list of accomplishments speaking for itself.

With Rollins' anticipated outing against Styles drawing near, let's look back at the matchups that have helped define his WWE career.

In addition to the action being entertaining and the story being stellar, the following fights were an important factor in his rise to superstardom and cemented him as the top-tier talent he is today.