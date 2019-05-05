TMZ Leaks Video of Adam 'Pacman' Jones' Alleged Cheating at Casino Before Arrest

David Richard/Associated Press

TMZ Sports released video Sunday showing former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones adding to his bet at an Indiana casino on Feb. 27 after winning a hand while playing blackjack, which is illegal.

That led to a confrontation with the casino's guards and police, and Jones at one point slapped an officer's arm before being arrested.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of felony cheating at gambling and one count of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in the incident. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a year-and-a-half of sobriety.

Jones initially denied adding chips to his bet after winning the hand, asking his arresting officers: "Who said I was cheating? ... Let the handcuffs go!"

The 35-year-old Jones spent 12 years in the NFL as a cornerback and return man, appearing in the 2015 Pro Bowl. Legal issues followed him throughout his career, however.

He was suspended for the entirety of the 2007 season after multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy, and he didn't play in 2009 as well.