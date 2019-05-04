Kentucky Derby 2019 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and Jockey

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs on Saturday, but it was Country House that was ultimately declared the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Country House won the first leg of the Triple Crown in the 145th Run for the Roses after Maximum Security was disqualified following an objection.

With the first-place finish, Country House, jockey Flavien Prat and trainer William I. Mott netted $1.86 million. But they were not the only ones to cash in at Churchill Downs.

Final 2019 Kentucky Derby Results and Payouts

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer

1 (DQ). Maximum Security; Luis Saez; Jason Servis

2. Country House; Flavien Prat; William I. Mott ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor; John R. Velazquez; Claude R. McGaughey III ($600,000)

4. Tacitus; Jose L. Ortiz; William I. Mott ($300,000)

5. Improbable; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Bob Baffert ($150,000)

6. Game Winner; Joel Rosario; Bob Baffert ($90,000)

7. Master Fencer; Julien R. Leparoux; Tsunoda K

8. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark E. Casse

9. Plus Que Parfait; Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Brendan P. Walsh

10. Win Win Win; Julian Pimentel; Michael J. Trombetta

11. Cutting Humor; Mike E. Smith; Todd A. Pletcher

12. By My Standards; Gabriel Saez; W. Bret Calhoun

13. Vekoma; Javier Castellano; George Weaver

14. Bodexpress; Chris Landeros; Gustavo Delgado

15. Tax; Junior Alvarado; Danny Gargan

16. Roadster; Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert

17. Long Range Toddy; Jon Kenton Court; Steven M. Asmussen

18. Spinoff; Manuel Franco; Todd A. Pletcher

19. Gray Magician; Drayden Van Dyke; Peter Miller

Kentucky Derby Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

Country House ($132.40, $56.60, $24.60)

Code of Honor (N/A, $15.20, $9.80)

Tacitus (N/A, N/A, $5.60)

Exacta (20-13): $3,009.60

Trifecta (20-13-8): $5,737.65

Superfecta (20-13-8-5): $51,400.10

It didn't come without controversy, but Country House took home the roses.

Maximum Security led for the majority of the race, though the bay colt came from behind late to grab an apparent victory. However, the jockey of the unofficial second-place finisher Country House, Flavien Prat, objected to contact made by Saez.

A lengthy review followed, and ultimately, the ruling came down that Saez impeded the path of War of Will.

As a result, Maximum Security was disqualified, giving Country House the victory in horse racing's biggest event.

Prior to this year's race, no Kentucky Derby winner had ever been disqualified.

It was a stunning turn of events, as Maximum Security (9-2) was among the pre-race favorites. On the other hand, Country House was one of the biggest underdogs in the field:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Country House becomes the second-biggest underdog to win in the 145-year history of the race:

Country House and Prat will now have the opportunity to make a run at the Triple Crown.

After a 37-year drought, there have been two Triple Crown winners in the last four years. American Pharoah ended the streak back in 2015, and Justify took care of business last year. Of note, Baffert was the trainer for each horse.

While Baffert had three of the pre-race favorites in the field (Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster), he walked away empty-handed this time around. Not only did he fail to capture a sixth Derby title, but it will deny him of an opportunity for a third Triple Crown winner—at least for this year.

The second leg of the Triple Crown will come at the Preakness Stakes on May 18 on NBC, with the Belmont Stakes following on June 8.