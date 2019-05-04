Cardiff City Relegated from Premier League After 3-2 Loss to Crystal Palace

Cardiff City Relegated from Premier League After 3-2 Loss to Crystal PalaceMay 4, 2019
Cardiff City became the third and final team relegated from the Premier League after losing 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi and Andros Townsend dispatched the Bluebirds back to the Championship after just one season, with Cardiff responding through a Martin Kelly own goal and a strike from Bobby Reid.
Premier League @premierleague
FULL-TIME Cardiff 2-3 Crystal Palace The Bluebirds' relegation from the #PL is confirmed as Palace come out on top #CARCRY https://t.co/YHreoe6RD2
It means manager Neil Warnock's team join Fulham and Huddersfield Town as those making a quick return to English football's second tier.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.