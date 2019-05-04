Cardiff City Relegated from Premier League After 3-2 Loss to Crystal Palace

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Cardiff City became the third and final team relegated from the Premier League after losing 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi and Andros Townsend dispatched the Bluebirds back to the Championship after just one season, with Cardiff responding through a Martin Kelly own goal and a strike from Bobby Reid.

It means manager Neil Warnock's team join Fulham and Huddersfield Town as those making a quick return to English football's second tier.

