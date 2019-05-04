Cardiff City Relegated from Premier League After 3-2 Loss to Crystal Palace

Cardiff City became the third and final team relegated from the Premier League after losing 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi and Andros Townsend dispatched the Bluebirds back to the Championship after just one season, with Cardiff responding through Martin Kelly own goal and a strike from Bobby Reid.

It means manager Neil Warnock's team join Fulham and Huddersfield Town as those making a quick return to English football's second tier.

             

