Neymar Converts Penalty for 50th PSG Goal in 1-1 Draw vs. Nice

Neymar scored his 50th Paris Saint-Germain goal to salvage a 1-1 draw against Nice in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday:

The first half was a tame affair with chances at a premium for both sides. Neymar tested Walter Benitez with an acrobatic effort early on, but the Nice goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

Nice posed a threat on the break, and Youcef Atal, Ignatius Ganago and Adrien Tameze all had efforts on goal but could not beat Alphonse Areola.

The hosts managed to take the lead almost straight from the restart. Dante's pass found Ganago down the left, and he smashed a fierce half-volley past Areola.

Nice ought to have doubled their lead just before the hour mark. Atal did brilliantly to tee up Ganago at the far post, but he could only hit the woodwork from close range when unmarked.

It was to prove a costly miss as PSG went down the other end and won a penalty when a sliding Patrick Burner brought down Angel Di Maria.

Neymar made no mistake with his spot-kick, coolly sending Benitez the wrong way to make it 1-1.

There was then late drama when Neymar won a second penalty after being fouled by Dante in stoppage time. This time Edinson Cavani took the kick, but he was denied by Benitez as the game ended all square.

PSG return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday at Angers, while Nice are at home to Nantes.

