Barcelona Vice President: Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt 'Hasn't Signed' for Club

Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre has dismissed rumours suggesting Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt is on his way to the Camp Nou and said the club's current crop of defenders may not allow for his arrival.

Speculation linking De Ligt with a move to Catalonia has increased following an incredible breakout season in Amsterdam, but Mestre told Sky (h/t Marca) there is no deal in place:

"I don't know why they're saying this because [De Ligt] hasn't signed. [Gerard] Pique is evidently one of the best central defenders in the world, if not the best.

"After him, we have players like [Clement] Lenglet, [Samuel] Umtiti and we've signed a very young player in [Jean-Clair] Todibo. The defenders we already have are of the highest level.

"In De Ligt's case, we'll speak with the sporting director at the end of the season and we'll speak not about De Ligt, but about what they say."

Ajax midfield ace Frenkie de Jong has already agreed to join the Blaugrana this summer for €75 million (plus €11 million in add-ons), and rumours have been rampant that Dutch compatriot De Ligt could soon follow.

The centre-back became the first defender to win the Golden Boy award in 2018. De Ligt has caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs after featuring as one of the best in his position this season—and he's still only 19 years old.

The Netherlands international has captained Ajax for much of the past two seasons despite his age and recently scored the winner in their 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Juventus, via BT Sport:

That goal completed a 3-2 aggregate victory that pushed Ajax into the competition's semi-finals. There, he led Ajax to a 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur in their first-leg meeting on Tuesday.

Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz recently reported De Ligt's rise to superstardom has complicated Barca's interest. Clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested, and the Blaugrana may not be able to splash the same funds as some of those rivals after signing De Jong.

Sportswriter Jonathan Shrager recently cited agent Mino Raiola—who also represents Paul Pogba—as one reason he'd steer United clear of the defender:

Whether it's Barcelona or another of Europe's titans who lands him, De Ligt seems destined to leave the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the near future.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag recently told Suddeutschen Zeitung (h/t Sky Sports): "There's zero chance Matthijs de Ligt is staying at Ajax. There are so many clubs interested in him. He will leave us this summer, but I don't know whether he'll join Bayern or Barcelona."

Barca stalwart Pique is 32 but has a contract until the summer of 2022. Jean-Clair Todibo, 19, was signed from Toulouse in the winter but has made only one appearance for the club thus far and could be loaned out next term.

Former England and United defender Rio Ferdinand was respected as one of, if not the best central defender in the world at his peak. The BT Sport pundit recently gave De Ligt a glowing review amid a sea of summer speculation:

Mestre's comments could be an attempt to throw Barcelona's competitors off the scent as they're linked with another Ajax gem, though the financial implications could mean a deal is genuinely out of their reach.