College Football Players Who Will Put Up Ridiculous Stats in 2019

Had I felt so inclined, this entire thing could've just been offensive players from the two favorites to win the 2020 College Football Playoff. Instead, let's just start out with one section dedicated to both teams as a testament to why they're probably going to meet for the national championship once again.

One year removed from each having a major decision to make at quarterback, Alabama and Clemson now have the two favorites to win the Heisman in Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence, respectively. Those young stars combined for 7,246 passing yards, 73 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions last season—making it hard to believe there was ever the slightest debate about whether they deserved to start.

At running back, both teams lost two key players from the depth chart, but they are still loaded with talent. The Tigers will have Travis Etienne back after he rushed for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns. They also have Lyn-J Dixon, who averaged 8.8 yards per carry as a true freshman last year. For the Crimson Tide, 2017's No. 2 overall recruit Najee Harris will finally be the featured back. He'll be joined by Brian Robinson Jr. and 2019's No. 1 running back (Trey Sanders).

Alabama and Clemson are even more loaded at wide receiver, as one could put any combination of Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Henry Ruggs III on this list.

Even on the defensive side of the field, Clemson's Xavier Thomas and Alabama's Dylan Moses could (should) be preseason All-Americans.

If we had to choose just one player from the group to highlight, it would be Tagovailoa. He battled through a bunch of injuries last year, but he was nearly perfect during the regular season. And he ought to be playing with a chip on his shoulder after A) losing the Heisman to Kyler Murray and B) losing the national championship to Clemson. He was already great as a sophomore, but his junior-year "revenge tour" should be something special.