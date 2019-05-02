Quarterback Battles Still Up in the Air Following Spring Practices

3 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Battle: Tate Martell vs. N'Kosi Perry vs. Jarren Williams

Poor quarterback play buried Miami last season. The Hurricanes did all right for the first half of the schedule, but N'Kosi Perry and Malik Rosier had a combined one touchdown and five interceptions during their four-game losing streak. The defense held its own in all four of those games, but the offense averaged 15.0 points and looked pathetic at times.

If the 'Canes can find a better solution at the position this year, they could bounce back to their 2017 form of flirting with perfection.

Rosier is gone, but Perry returns as the most experienced member of this three-headed battle.

Was it valuable experience, though? Perry barely completed half his pass attempts last season. Among the 142 players who threw for at least 1,000 yards, Perry had the No. 129 passing efficiency rating (114.9). Perhaps the only reason he was given so many chances is because Rosier (111.7) was 136th on that list.

Well, that and the fact that he was a top-200 recruit in 2017. However, redshirt freshman Jarren Williams was rated as the No. 77 recruit this past season, and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell was No. 56 in 2017, so those high school accolades aren't working in Perry's favor anymore.

This is probably the most wide-open competition of the bunch. Throughout the spring, beat writers changed their opinion on the projected pecking order on a practice-by-practice basis. And the spring game did little to provide clarity. Martell had the most impressive day and did so primarily against the first-team defense, but he was the third quarterback to see action, if that matters in the least.

Most of the national analysts are of the mindset that Martell wouldn't have transferred to Miami unless he was all but assured a starting job. Outside that presumption, though, there's not much to be read in the tea leaves.

The Prediction: One of these dudes will transfer. All three are too talented to be wasting away in third place on a depth chart. Once a hierarchy is established—whether that's in the next four months or whether it's not until the fourth game of the season—the odd man out will pack his bags. That's the new normal for college football in 2019.

As far as a guess goes, Martell wins the job, Perry is the primary backup and Williams leaves. Not one of the six possible one-two-three permutations would be much of a surprise, though.