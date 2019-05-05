NFL Teams Headed in the Wrong Direction in 2019

1 of 5

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Key additions: CB Steven Nelson, LB Devin Bush, LB Mark Barron

Key losses: WR Antonio Brown, RB Le'Veon Bell

It's never a good idea to lose the best playmaker at a position, especially when the return is cents on the dollar. Though Antonio Brown's behavior was troublesome to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the locker room issues were clear, the best organizations do whatever it takes to mend fences and extend their window to win.

Instead of offering Brown more guaranteed money to compete with the newest deals, they wanted to slash his pay, and the receiver ended up in Oakland.



As good as JuJu Smith-Schuster is, the Steelers won't be able to replace the future Hall of Famer. There's now immense pressure on 2018 second-round pick James Washington, journeyman Donte Moncrief and 2019 third-round pick Diontae Johnson.

Le'Veon Bell's loss was predictable considering the running back sat out 2018, but the Steelers again undervalued what an elite playmaker can do. Their ability to overwhelm teams with their offensive star power would've continued into 2019 had they been more cooperative with Bell and Brown.

Their defensive acquisitions will at least give them more versatility. Linebackers Devin Bush and Mark Barron bring range and a dynamic feel to the unit after the 2017 loss of Ryan Shazier went unaddressed last offseason. This unit desperately needs one or both to become a playmaker.

Cornerback Steven Nelson has the physical tools to be a solid starter as well. He's struggled with penalties and blown coverages, though, which is likely why the Chiefs allowed him to walk in favor of the more consistent Bashaud Breeland.

Overall, the Steelers may again be the third-best team in the AFC North. Ben Roethlisberger's age (37) and inconsistent play will be even more noticeable without Brown tracking his passes.