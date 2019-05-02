NFL Odds 2019: Kyler Murray, Josh Jacobs Early Rookie of the Year Favorites

Matt York/Associated Press

As the NFL's new arrivals get acquainted with their respective teams, No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is the early favorite in the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

According to Caesars Palace, Murray (+200; bet $100 to win $200) has the best odds and is followed by Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (+500) and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (+600):

Those odds shouldn't be surprising, given that Murray appears to be the only one of the three first-round quarterbacks in line to start Week 1.

He's coming off a Heisman Trophy campaign in his lone season as Oklahoma's starter. He completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, and he added 1,001 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

First-year Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to commit to Murray as the opening day starter on The Jim Rome Show (around the 3:52 mark) on Wednesday, but following the trade of 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, Murray has a good chance:

Haskins is also coming off a prolific season. The former Ohio State star led Division I in passing yards (4,831) and passing touchdowns (50) while completing 70 percent of his attempts, finishing third in the 2018 Heisman voting.

Unlike Murray, Haskins will have to beat out an established veteran in Case Keenum, who led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game just two seasons ago. If Haskins does get the nod, he plans to make the rest of the league pay for letting him slip to 15th in the draft:

Despite being picked nine spots of Haskins, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (+2000) faces long odds of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning remains on the roster, hurting Jones' starting chances.

While quarterbacks have won 11 of the last 12 NFL MVP awards, including the last six, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award has favored other positions in recent years. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (2016) is the only signal-caller to win the award since 2012.

Jacobs and New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry are viewed as the top candidates in this year's rookie class at the other skill positions.

While Jacobs never ran for more than 640 yards in any of his three seasons at Alabama, he's in line for carries in 2019. Five-time Pro Bowler Marshawn Lynch remains unsigned after two seasons in Oakland, and offseason signing Isaiah Crowell recently suffered an Achilles injury and will be out for the year.

Harry, meanwhile, figures to have a golden opportunity to establish himself as a top-two target in New England. Five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski retired earlier this offseason, and Josh Gordon's future remains unclear as he deals with another suspension. Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will remain Tom Brady's go-to receiver, but Harry's big-play ability makes him a threat to win the Rookie of the Year award.