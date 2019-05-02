Ernesto Valverde Warns Barcelona of Complacency Ahead of Liverpool 2nd Leg

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has warned his team against complacency after their 3-0 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

A first-half goal from Luis Suarez was followed by a brace from Lionel Messi, putting the Blaugrana in a strong position to progress from their two-legged semi-final encounter.

While they are the big favourites to advance, in conversation with Movistar+, Valverde reminded his team after the game of the manner in which they caved during the second leg against Roma in the quarter-finals of the competition last year (h/t Stephen Creek of Goal):

"They have had very clear opportunities. The shot against the post and the stop by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"It was a match in which they took control of the game at times and it cost us, but we were victorious against a very strong team. But this is similar to last year, when we were also three goals ahead against Roma."

In 2017-18, Barcelona beat the Serie A side 4-1 on home soil, only to lose 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, seeing them eliminated on away goals. Here is a reminder of that dramatic fightback (UK only):

Despite winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey at the end of that season, the manner in which their European hopes were ended left a blemish on the campaign. It appears as though they are determined to right that wrong, with Messi himself saying at the start of the season that securing Champions League success was a priority, per ESPN.com.

That determination is driving Messi in this competition, as he shone again on Wednesday in another key game for his team.

His first goal was an opportunist strike, as he reacted quickest to a Suarez effort that hit the crossbar. However, Messi's second was a moment of genius (U.S. only):

The strike brought up a landmark number of goals Messi has scored for Barcelona:

Liverpool will still believe they can turn the tie around, though, especially as they played well for long spells of the match at the Camp Nou. The Reds have a history of comebacks in European competition too and will know an early strike can ignite the Anfield crowd.

If they were to fly out of the traps and score quickly, the thoughts of Barcelona players would surely turn to their collapse against Roma a year ago too.

However, with a clean sheet secured at the Camp Nou in the first leg, one goal for the visitors at Anfield would leave Liverpool needing at least five to progress on the night. With Barcelona bolstered defensively and bristling with decisive players in attack, you would back them to get the job done this time.