Ex-Knicks PG Emmanuel Mudiay Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Jazz

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Nuggets won 111-93. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz made a move to add a top-10 draft pick to their backcourt when they agreed Tuesday to sign free-agent guard Emmanuel Mudiay to a one-year deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

Mudiay entered the league as the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and played his first two-plus seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

The New York Knicks acquired him via trade in February 2018, and he was eligible for a qualifying offer for 2019-20 from the Eastern Conference team worth more than $5.7 million, per Spotrac. The Knicks, however, did not extend that offer, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News explained the Knicks could help create cap space for two max-contract players by relinquishing Mudiay's rights.

"That's a conversation we'll all have at the end of the season. If it happens, great," Mudiay said in April about staying with the Knicks, per Bondy. "I think that's a good thing because I love everybody in this organization. But at the same time, I know you got to wait for those other guys to make their decisions as well."

Mudiay averaged a career-best 14.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

His 32.9 percent shooting from three-point range was concerning for someone who handles the ball so often in today's perimeter-oriented game, but it marked a drastic improvement from the 19.6 percent he shot in 22 games for the Knicks in 2017-18.

There are also defensive concerns with Mudiay, as New York's defensive rating was 114.8 when he was on the court last season and improved to 110.1 when he was off it, per NBA.com.

Mudiay is just 23 years old and put up the best scoring numbers of his career last season. He has shown the potential to be a valuable offensive piece in the backcourt and possesses enough athleticism to make strides on the defensive end.

Related

    Report: Kawhi Doesn't Want Leaks 🤫

    Lakers and Clippers appear to be determined to say as little as possible to avoid upsetting Kawhi's camp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Doesn't Want Leaks 🤫

    Lakers and Clippers appear to be determined to say as little as possible to avoid upsetting Kawhi's camp

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers to Sign Jared Dudley

    Free agent agrees to one-year, $2.6M deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Sign Jared Dudley

    Free agent agrees to one-year, $2.6M deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jeff Green Going to Utah

    Free agent agrees to one-year, $2.5M deal

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Report: Jeff Green Going to Utah

    Free agent agrees to one-year, $2.5M deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Has the Most to Lose in Kawhi Sweepstakes?

    Clippers, Lakers or Raptors?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Has the Most to Lose in Kawhi Sweepstakes?

    Clippers, Lakers or Raptors?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report