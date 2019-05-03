Allen Crabbe Accepts Player Contract Option, Will Remain with Nets

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Shooting guard Allen Crabbe exercised the player option in his contract Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, meaning he will remain with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2019-20 season, barring a trade.

As a result of exercising the option, Crabbe will make $18.5 million next season, per Spotrac.

The 27-year-old Crabbe spent the past two seasons in Brooklyn after a four-year stint with the Portland Trail Blazers. His first campaign with the Nets was a strong one, as he averaged a career-high 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from long range.

Crabbe was actually less efficient in a starting role than he was as a bench player during his final season in Portland when he shot 46.8 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three, but he was a key figure in Brooklyn taking a step forward.

While the Nets improved dramatically in 2018-19 and made the playoffs with a 42-40 record, Crabbe was limited to just 43 games due primarily to a knee injury.

When healthy, Crabbe started about half the time and finished with averages of 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and he shot 36.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Although Crabbe is somewhat one-dimensional in terms of being a three-point marksman and not much else, he can be a valuable piece when he's in the lineup and shooting it well.

His efficiency undoubtedly dipped after he was traded from Portland to Brooklyn, but when put in a lesser role and not asked to play starter's minutes, Crabbe is a weapon who can help open things open up for other offensive options on the floor.

Assuming the Nets keep him and don't attempt to trade or release him, Crabbe should help spread the floor and create space for the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and potentially All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell, who is a restricted free agent this summer.

The argument can be made that Crabbe is nowhere near an $18.5 million player, but based solely on his ability to knock down open shots, he should still provide value for the Nets in 2019-20.