Shane McMahon Emerging as the Top Heel, New 24/7 Title and More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Money in the Bank 2019 brought with it a heavy amount of controversy, particularly focused on Brock Lesnar's surprising win in the main event. However, the May 20 edition of WWE Raw felt like it immediately started looking forward.

Shane McMahon continued to build momentum as one of the biggest heel stars on the roster as he began to turn his attention to Roman Reigns.

Cesaro got a brand-new entrance, which signaled a fresh start for the veteran performer. He seemed to finally come off as a star again, putting away a noticeably injured Ricochet with relative ease.

Mick Foley introduced the new 24/7 Championship to a reaction that could be generously labelled as mixed. This new comedy title did not sit well with fans, though it may prove the chance guys such as Robert Roode and EC3 need after lackluster recent runs.

Lars Sullivan continued to be showcased as a monster with little tact from WWE given his recent controversies, while The Usos and The Revival overcame horrible storytelling to put on a fantastic match.

This week's Raw had surprises, suspense and even more controversy, leaving most fans wondering what could possibly come next.