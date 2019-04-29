NFL Rumors: Ex-Lions DE Ziggy Ansah Visiting Seahawks After Frank Clark Trade

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly have their eyes on a potential replacement for defensive end Frank Clark after they traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, free-agent pass-rusher Ziggy Ansah visited the Seahawks on Monday. Schefter called Ansah one of "the most high-profile free agents that remained unsigned" for a team that "could use another" playmaker at his position.

Ansah has played his entire career with the Detroit Lions since they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

Clark tallied a head-turning 14 sacks during the 2018 campaign and was a major reason the Seahawks defense helped propel the team into the playoffs.

Ansah is one of the rare available players who has posted numbers like that in the past. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015 with 14.5 sacks and established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the league who could use his combination of explosiveness and power to destroy opposing offensive linemen.

While he struggled to replicate that production in 2016 with a mere two sacks, he bounced back in 2017 with 12 and posted four through seven games in 2018 before missing time with injury.

Ansah turns 30 years old in May, but the Seahawks are in a win-now window after signing quarterback Russell Wilson to an extension this offseason. The free-agent pass-rusher is someone who can help make up for the lost numbers of Clark and keep the team competitive in the NFC West.