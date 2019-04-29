Fantasy Football 2019: Where Should Josh Jacobs, Top Rookies Be Drafted?

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

How can this player help my fantasy team? This is a question you probably asked yourself more than once during the 2019 NFL draft. Rookies can play a vital role in dynasty and keeper leagues, and they can provide plenty of value in traditional season-long leagues.

You're only going to get good value, though, if you know when to scoop up rookie talent. While there isn't a Saquon Barkley in this draft class—a player who was almost destined for fantasy stardom—there are some players who you won't want to miss out on. At the same time, overdrafting an unproven player is never the way to go.

With this in mind, here's a look at how this year's top rookies fit into the overall draft picture. They'll be placed in general draft ranges based on factors like player potential, projected role, scheme fit and supporting case.

As a reminder, here's how the draft unfolded.

2019 NFL Draft Results

Rounds 3-4

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders



N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

There aren't many rookies stepping into a high-volume starting role this year, though that could certainly change by the end of training camp (Phillip Lindsay, anyone?).

New Oakland Raiders running back is really the primary exception. With Marshawn Lynch retiring again, Jacobs instantly becomes the lead back for an offense that suddenly seems pretty potent. The 24th overall pick in the draft has the physical tools to be a three-down back right out of the gate.

"Jacobs runs with good bend, vision and burst, and he proved to be an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield or from the slot," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Jacobs.

While Jacobs does have a lot of fantasy upside, he's probably an RB2 at best as a rookie. He shouldn't go higher than the third round in PPR drafts unless there is a major run at the position.

Tom Brady's new target, 32nd overall pick N'Keal Harry also finds himself in this range. With Rob Gronkowski out and Josh Gordon unlikely to return in 2019, Harry should have little trouble walking into a starting role. He may even be the New England Patriots' No. 1 receiver by season's end.

However, Brady still likes to spread the ball around, which means Harry is probably a WR3, even in PPR leagues.

Rounds 4-6

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

This is the point in the draft where potential Day 1 starters can be stolen. Though none of these players are likely to emerge as No. 1 options as rookies, they all possess a lot of situational upside.

David Montgomery isn't going to be an every-down back for the Chicago Bears because the Bears have Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis on the roster. However, he should get a lot of work on early downs and in obvious running situations—much like Jordan Howard did before him. Howard, by the way, had 935 yards and 20 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2018.

Montgomery is a solid Flex option with RB2 upside.

The same can be said of new Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. Coincidentally, he'll be splitting time with Howard, who was traded to Philadelphia in the offseason. However, the Penn State product has shown that he can be a workhorse back. He rushed for 1,274 yards on 220 carries in 2018, three yards more than Barkley produced in 2017.

Despite being a first-round selection, Marquise Brown has a lot of boom-or-bust potential in fantasy. He'll occasionally be an afterthought in the Baltimore Ravens' run-oriented offense, but his explosiveness in impossible to deny.

Brown is a quality FLEX option, but there are weeks in which he's likely to disappear.

Rounds 7 and Later

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Hakeem Butler, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

There are some intriguing pass-catching options coming out of the draft who are worth taking a flier on in fantasy. The first-round and former Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant top the list. There are only a few elite tight ends in fantasy, and there is plenty of room in the next tier where these two can fit.

Hockenson immediately becomes the top tight end for the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford. He should be featured heavily early and often. The same can be said for Fant, who joins new Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco—a guy who loves throwing to the tight end.

There are plenty of rookie receivers who could work their way into starting roles sooner than later, but rookies traditionally have a difficult time making a quick transition to the NFL. Draft the likes of A.J. Brown, Parris Campbell and D.K. Metcalf only with upside in mind.

What About the Quarterbacks?

Rookie quarterbacks aren't usually fantasy relevant as anything more than a streaming option or bye-week fill-in. There are exceptions, of course. Last year, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen all had stretches of fantasy stardom.

No rookie is likely to pass for 27 touchdowns this season the way Mayfield did last year. However, Jackson and Allen produced some tremendous outings because of their ability to throw and run. This is precisely why first overall pick and new Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is worth stashing and potentially starting later in the season.

Murray can almost be considered a mix of Mayfield and Jackson. He has the speed and the elusiveness to produce big games on the ground, but he's also a tremendously accurate passer who will play in Kliff Kingsbury's wide-open offense.

Remember. Mayfield didn't really thrive until Freddie Kitchens was given the reins and opened up the Cleveland Browns offense.

Murray is really the only rookie quarterback worth drafting. Dwayne Haskins, Daniel Jones and Drew Lock may all earn starting roles before the end of the season, but each has veteran quarterbacks ahead of them on the depth chart.