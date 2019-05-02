NFL Free Agents 2019: Projecting Homes for Best Players on Post-Draft Market

NFL Free Agents 2019: Projecting Homes for Best Players on Post-Draft MarketMay 2, 2019
Immediately after the draft, teams look to address leftover needs with undrafted free-agent signings. Following the scramble to acquire high-upside talent on cheap deals, front offices may look for proven commodities to provide veteran insurance at weaker positions.
The free-agent wave following the draft features a pool of talent filled with notable players recovering from injuries and veterans holding out for the best possible deals in the late stages of their careers.
General managers can load up their rosters with a maximum of 90 players. While some starting positions aren't open for competition, experienced signees can pounce on chances to start over middle-to-late-round draft picks who may need some development.
The eight players featured here have enough quality years left and the ability to take on prominent roles wherever they sign in the offseason. We'll link each talent with the perfect team based on need and roster structure.
RB Jay Ajayi: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a spark in the backfield.
Last year, the ground attack ranked 29th. Quarterback Jameis Winston, who isn't known for his athleticism, finished second on the team in rushing yards (281) and trailed only Peyton Barber (871).
General manager Jason Licht didn't add a rookie ball-carrier in this year's draft. Instead, he re-signed Peyton Barber to a one-year deal, but the running back averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in the last term. Ronald Jones will likely have an opportunity to bounce back from a nondescript rookie season that featured just 23 carries for 44 yards.
The Buccaneers don't have to put all their hopes in Barber and Jones carrying the load during the upcoming season. Running back Jay Ajayi suffered a torn ACL in October. Pending his recovery, he could join the club early in the campaign to help with the heavy lifting on the ground.
Ajayi has lead-back experience with the Miami Dolphins and played a key role during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run late in the 2017 campaign. He doesn't need 15-plus carries to make an impact in Tampa Bay; the 25-year-old ball-carrier can provide a boost with around a dozen rush attempts as part of a backfield committee.
WR Michael Crabtree: Kansas City Chiefs
Last offseason, the Baltimore Ravens signed Michael Crabtree to a three-year, $21 million deal, but he struggled to build a rapport with either quarterback Joe Flacco or, more problematically, rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The 31-year-old wideout failed to reach 40 receiving yards in a game after Week 7 and was cut in late February.
Crabtree had drop issues in Baltimore, but one sub-par season with a 54 percent catch rate may be a result of operating with a first-year quarterback for half the season. He's worth another chance because of his clutch grabs over the years with the Oakland Raiders.
If he turns back the clock, the Kansas City Chiefs could use him in the passing game.
Kansas City general manager Brett Veach suspended wideout Tyreek Hill from team activities after KCTV5 obtained audio that caused law enforcement to reopen a child abuse case involving the wideout's three-year-old son.
The Chiefs selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the second round of the draft, which suggests they're prepared to move on from Hill if necessary. The rookie stands at 5'10", 187 pounds and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Georgia product's skill set overlaps with some of Hill's best qualities, but he may experience many ups and downs during his first professional season.
In December, the Chiefs took a flier on Kelvin Benjamin, who's more of a possession receiver. It makes sense to roll the dice on an experienced chain-mover in Crabtree because of lead wideout Sammy Watkins' history of foot injuries; he missed six contests last year.
OG Andy Levitre: Washington Redskins
In 2018, Shawn Lauvao and Tony Bergstrom played most of the snaps at left guard for the Washington Redskins. The former is a free agent. The latter re-signed on a one-year deal, but he's been a career backup with 15 starts since he joined the NFL as a third-round pick in 2012.
According to ESPN.com's John Keim, the Redskins intend to give Ereck Flowers a shot to play guard. He didn't pan out at tackle on either side of the offensive line with the New York Giants. Big Blue released him, and the Jacksonville Jaguars signed the 25-year-old for the rest of the 2018 season in October.
The Redskins shouldn't expect Flowers to reinvent himself at a new position. If he's able to play any meaningful snaps on the interior, that's a bonus.
Washington may feed the ball to running backs Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice with rookie Dwayne Haskins or journeyman Case Keenum under center. The front office should add an experienced veteran guard in case Flowers strikes out at the position.
Since 2017, Andy Levitre has missed 17 games because of a torn triceps. But when healthy, he's a serviceable guard, even in pass protection.
Levitre allowed only two sacks in his last 15 outings, per the Washington Post. The 10-year veteran could become a solid security blanket on the interior for the Redskins.
DE Ezekiel Ansah: Oakland Raiders
The Raiders double-dipped at defensive end during the draft to fill a dire need. Rookie first-rounder Clelin Ferrell will likely start Week 1, but general manager Mike Mayock had a concern with the team's fourth-round pass-rusher Maxx Crosby.
"So he has some twitch," Mayock said after Day 3 of the draft. "He has length, he has twitch. He has a great motor. What he doesn't have yet is power. He doesn't have strength yet, and he needs to develop that."
Incoming rookies have access to professional facilities that help them develop physically, but they progress at different rates. And regardless of the timetable, the Raiders' young pass-rushers could learn technique from an experienced veteran who can still perform at a high level.
Ezekiel Ansah suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery during the offseason. He took his first visit with the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, but they selected pass-rusher Jaylon Ferguson in the third round of the draft. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could sign Ansah for veteran insurance, but the 29-year-old would likely have to settle for a rotational role.
Matt Judon is a starter on the edge, and DeCosta said he'd like to see 2017 third-rounder Tim Williams take another step in development, per the Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer: "Within our defense, our scheme, they both can rush the passer, as we've seen in college. So this is their time. We've got some holes in the roster at both spots at the outside linebacker position. If they're ever going to do it, this is the time to do it."
With Jaylon Ferguson in the mix, Ansah would land in a three-man rotation in Baltimore. He would likely see more snaps in Oakland as the top veteran at the position. The 29-year-old has 48 career sacks. Currently, Benson Mayowa is the Raiders' top veteran defensive end; he logged 13 sacks in six seasons.
Mayock and Oakland head coach Jon Gruden could upgrade the position with Ansah.
DT Ndamukong Suh: New England Patriots
The New England Patriots don't shy away from high-profile veterans at the tail ends of their careers. In recent years, team brass signed 33-year-old David Harris and 39-year-old James Harrison. The front office also acquired 33-year-old Michael Bennett and a 2020 seventh-rounder from the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth-round pick in March.
Interior defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh turned 32 in January. He's no longer a dominant player, but the three-time All-Pro first-teamer can still penetrate the pocket and disrupt plays at or near the line of scrimmage.
During his 2018 season with the Los Angeles Rams, Suh logged 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also accumulated 36 solo tackles as an active threat against the ground attack.
The Patriots allowed defensive tackle Malcom Brown to hit the free-agent market, and he signed with the New Orleans Saints. They drafted defensive tackle Byron Cowart as a potential replacement, but the rookie fifth-rounder started during just one season at Maryland and may need time to develop before he takes the field.
On a one-year deal, Suh could fill Brown's role, provide run support and add pressure in the A- and B-gaps.
EDGE Nick Perry: Seattle Seahawks
This offseason, the Green Bay Packers opted to release outside linebacker Nick Perry, who had an underwhelming 2018 campaign. After he logged 18 sacks between the 2016-17 seasons, he recorded 1.5 tallies in the category over nine games last year.
A knee injury ended his disappointing season a couple of days after Thanksgiving. Fast forward to March, and he visited the Seattle Seahawks, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who noted Perry was "fully healthy for the first time in a while."
The Seahawks hosted Perry before they traded defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs. General manager John Schneider selected L.J. Collier in the first round of the draft, but the TCU product didn't have high-end pass-rush production at the collegiate level. He logged just 14.5 sacks in three full years with the program.
Seattle can circle back to Perry for added help on the end. Because 2018 third-rounder Rasheem Green is still unproven, the former Packers edge-rusher would have a chance to start on the Seahawks defensive line.
LB Jamie Collins: Denver Broncos
In March, the Cleveland Browns opted to release Jamie Collins and save $9.25 million against the cap. The 29-year-old linebacker led the team in solo tackles (73) last year, and he also recorded four sacks, four pass breakups and an interception.
The six-year veteran can still make plays, but general manager John Dorsey made a financial decision.
Although Collins has a history of freelancing on the field, he would be a solid addition for any defense with a need at the position. The Pro Bowl linebacker has lined up on the inside and outside throughout his professional career, and the Denver Broncos could plug him into the front seven between the pass-rushers.
This offseason, the Broncos declined Brandon Marshall's team option before he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Josey Jewell had some impressive moments during his rookie term, but Collins would bring immediate impact with his pursuit of ball-carriers and ability to pressure the pocket. He's also picked off a pass at least once in five of his six seasons.
S Tre Boston: San Francisco 49ers
In terms of coverage, the San Francisco 49ers had an ineffective mix at safety that included Antone Exum Jr., Adrian Colbert, D.J. Reed Jr. and Marcell Harris.
Assuming Jaquiski Tartt starts at one of the safety spots after his 2018 season ended prematurely with a shoulder injury, general manager John Lynch could acquire a proven ball hawk to line up alongside him. Tre Boston has eight interceptions over the last two campaigns—tied for sixth-most among all defenders.
Last offseason, Boston didn't sign with the Arizona Cardinals until July. He could take his time again this year, but San Francisco should keep him on the short list of potential additions before training camp.
Within the division, San Francisco's defense will face top-notch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams' electric offense under head coach Sean McVay and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid scheme with No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray under center.
Boston's ability to erase drives with takeaways should appeal to multiple teams. The 49ers have the cap space ($34.6 million, per Over the Cap) to propose a competitive offer for his ball-hawking services.