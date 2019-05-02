NFL Free Agents 2019: Projecting Homes for Best Players on Post-Draft Market

4 of 8

The Raiders double-dipped at defensive end during the draft to fill a dire need. Rookie first-rounder Clelin Ferrell will likely start Week 1, but general manager Mike Mayock had a concern with the team's fourth-round pass-rusher Maxx Crosby.

"So he has some twitch," Mayock said after Day 3 of the draft. "He has length, he has twitch. He has a great motor. What he doesn't have yet is power. He doesn't have strength yet, and he needs to develop that."

Incoming rookies have access to professional facilities that help them develop physically, but they progress at different rates. And regardless of the timetable, the Raiders' young pass-rushers could learn technique from an experienced veteran who can still perform at a high level.

Ezekiel Ansah suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery during the offseason. He took his first visit with the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, but they selected pass-rusher Jaylon Ferguson in the third round of the draft. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could sign Ansah for veteran insurance, but the 29-year-old would likely have to settle for a rotational role.

Matt Judon is a starter on the edge, and DeCosta said he'd like to see 2017 third-rounder Tim Williams take another step in development, per the Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer: "Within our defense, our scheme, they both can rush the passer, as we've seen in college. So this is their time. We've got some holes in the roster at both spots at the outside linebacker position. If they're ever going to do it, this is the time to do it."

With Jaylon Ferguson in the mix, Ansah would land in a three-man rotation in Baltimore. He would likely see more snaps in Oakland as the top veteran at the position. The 29-year-old has 48 career sacks. Currently, Benson Mayowa is the Raiders' top veteran defensive end; he logged 13 sacks in six seasons.

Mayock and Oakland head coach Jon Gruden could upgrade the position with Ansah.