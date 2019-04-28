Raheem Sterling Wins 2019 PFA Young Player of the Year over Bernardo Silva, More

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling was named the 2019 PFA Young Player of the Year at a ceremony in London on Sunday, just hours after Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table with their win at Burnley.

The Englishman claimed the prestigious gong ahead of City team-mate Bernardo Silva, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Bournemouth's David Brooks and West Ham United's Declan Rice:

Sterling, 24, has continued in the same vein of form this term as last.

He has netted 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 appearances so far for City in the Premier League.

When City won the title last season with a record 100 points, Kevin De Bruyne was their most important player.

With the Belgian sidelined through injury for much of 2018-19, Sterling has taken up the role of talisman as City have matched Liverpool blow for blow in the tightest of title races.

His nomination for the main PFA award shows the importance of Sterling's role for City this term.

And he was the only likely winner of the Young Player award despite Silva, Alexander-Arnold, Rashford, Brooks and Rice all enjoying superb campaigns of their own.