Kyler Murray Signs 4-Year Cardinals Rookie Contract Worth Reported $35.2M

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to his first contract with the team on Thursday.

Per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com, the Oklahoma product signed a four-year contract with a fifth-year option for the 2023 season and a signing bonus worth $23.59 million. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the deal is worth a fully guaranteed $35.16 million.

The selection of Murray at No. 1 overall this year—in conjunction with the trade of last year's first-round pick, quarterback Josh Rosen, to the Miami Dolphins—will define the foreseeable future in Arizona. If Murray is the dynamic superstar he was at Oklahoma and fits as seamlessly into new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense as he's expected to, this offseason will be a transformative one.

If he struggles throughout his career and can't make Kingsbury's offense work, however, it will have been a disaster.

Remember, the Cardinals traded the Nos. 15, 79 (third-rounder) and 152 (fifth-rounder) picks in last year's draft to move up five slots and get Rosen. When they traded him to Miami this season, they got back a 2019 second-rounder (used to select UMass wideout Andy Isabella, who should be a fantastic fit in Kingsbury's offense) and a 2020 fifth-rounder.

Either way, Murray's selection will energize the fanbase.

He was superb in his one season as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, winning the Heisman Trophy after he threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 1,001 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

"As a kid, that's what you dream of: going to an organization and being that guy, turning the program around, organization around, winning Super Bowls," Murray told reporters after the draft, per Herbie Teope of NFL.com. "Like I said, I don't shy away from hard work. I feel like I'm not here to lose games or go through the motions. I'm here to change things up, so I'm ready to go. I can't wait."

Murray detractors will point out his short stature at 5'10" and his limited time as a starter at Oklahoma. His supporters will point out that other short quarterbacks (Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, to name two) have found success in the NFL and Murray's dynamic athleticism, ability to make quick reads and downfield touch will serve him well in the modern NFL.

He's a better passer out of college than another highly athletic recent draft selection, Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens made a push into the postseason once they switched to Jackson at quarterback last season.

The Ravens built their offense around their new quarterback's strengths. Expect Arizona to do the same with Murray.