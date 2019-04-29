2019 NFL Draft: Late-Round Picks Who Could Be Day 1 Starters

1 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals are no longer hurting for receiving talent. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk return, along with versatile running back David Johnson. Arizona added speedy UMass receiver Andy Isabella in the second round and then grabbed Iowa State's Hakeem Butler at the top of the fourth.

It's Butler, not Isabella, who has the best chance of becoming a Week 1 starter.

Isabella is a more polished pass-catcher, but Butler has archetypal outside receiver traits. He measured in at 6'5" and 227 pounds at the combine and then ran a 4.48-second 40. He's a big play waiting to happen, as evidenced by his 1,318 yards and 22.0 yards-per-reception average in 2018.

While Butler needs to expand his route tree, he's an immediate threat on the outside, which will completely open up the offense for new quarterback Kyler Murray and Co.

The big question, of course, is whether Butler can push Kirk or Fitzgerald out of a starting role. Given his rare combination of size and speed, it's possible. He's a work in progress, but the upside is tremendous.

"Butler is an intriguing height/weight/speed receiver who will straight-up Randy Moss some defensive backs, but his concentration drops and body catches are hard to ignore," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.



If Butler can add some polish in camp this summer, the rest of the NFC West should be on notice.