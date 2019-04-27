Neymar, PSG Stunned on Penalties by Rennes in 2019 French Cup Final

Neymar, PSG Stunned on Penalties by Rennes in 2019 French Cup FinalApril 27, 2019
Neymar scored and assisted a goal but couldn't prevent Paris Saint-Germain from slipping to a shock defeat against Rennes in the 2019 Coupe de France final.
The Ligue 1 champions lost 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time at the Stade de France on Saturday night. Neymar scored during the shootout, but Christopher Nkunku blazed his spot-kick over the bar to give Rennes the win.
Kylian Mbappe might have taken the penalty, but Neymar's strike partner was shown a straight red card for a foul on Damien Da Silva deep into extra time.
Mbappe's gaffe wasted Neymar's assist for Dani Alves in the first half, as well as his superb lob to score:
HE'S BACK 💪 @neymarjr with a slick chip for his first goal since his injury in January (via @beINSPORTSUSA) https://t.co/Vz54xCju9l
Rennes fought back thanks to an own goal from Presnel Kimpembe and one from Edson Andre Sitoe to deny Les Parisiens the cup for a fifth season running.
In the process, Rennes ended a lengthy trophy drought:
48 – Rennes have won their first trophy since the Coupe de France in 1971, ending a 48-year-old drought. Huge. https://t.co/4pHwbPdyCd
Neymar Proves He's Still More Important than Kylian Mbappe
Neymar spent so much time on the injury table this season it was easy to forget how good he is. His absence from late-January to late-April with a metatarsal injury even had some, myself included, believing Mbappe had replaced the Brazilian as PSG's main man.
It wasn't an unreasonable assumption considering the rate at which 20-year-old Mbappe has scored goals and set records this season.
Kylian Mbappe is just 20 years old. In Ligue 1, he is averaging: ⚽️ A goal every 104 minutes. 🅰️ An assist every 255 minutes. 💥 A goal involvement every 74 minutes. 🏆 A title every 2,041 minutes. ⭐️ Super-star. ⭐️ #PSG https://t.co/vk3l1o657p
Slowly but surely, though, the impact of losing Neymar's influence became obvious. First, PSG collapsed from a winning position against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 without Neymar.
His absence continued to be felt as Les Parisiens stumbled over the line to retain the domestic title, losing to Lille and Nantes, as well as drawing with Strasbourg, before the prize was finally made safe with a 3-1 win over AS Monaco last Sunday.
Neymar played the second half when the title was won, and although Mbappe netted a hat-trick, it was the South American who wowed the crowd with some deft touches and unerring vision.
Those qualities helped the magic No. 10 boss the first half against Rennes:
Producing moments like the slick assist for Alves' opening goal offered a reminder of what PSG have been missing.
💥DANI ALVES💥 A phenomenal volley off a corner kick by @DaniAlvesD2 gives @PSG_English their opener against @staderennais #CoupedeFrance Final: 📺: beIN SPORTS 💻: https://t.co/8Vw2z7cxwS https://t.co/XnpOPqVXX1
The fact that Neymar was playing this well, despite last starting a game back on January 23, showed Mbappe the level he still needs to get to. For all his obvious talent, the precocious striker proved against Rennes he still has plenty to learn.
Mbappe's decision-making let him down even before the reckless lunge into Da Silva late on during extra time:
POST! @KMbappe went for goal but @ECavaniOfficial was wide open in the middle. #CoupeDeFrance https://t.co/GwICDu7Q1r
The latter errant choice left Les Parisiens without one of their best finishers for the shootout. It also showed how Mbappe has to match Neymar and not just play well when the world's most expensive player isn't around.
What's Next?
PSG can pad their points total in the league away to Montpellier on Tuesday. Rennes host Monaco on Wednesday.
