Neymar Talks Eden Hazard Admiration, Opens Up on Transfer from Barcelona to PSG

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has said he would like to play in the same team as Eden Hazard in the future, and he believes the duo could "wreak havoc" together.

Hazard's future is uncertain beyond the end of the current campaign, as he will have just one year left to run on his Blues contract come the summer. According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are confident of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu, as well as Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Speaking to Fox Sports (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Neymar said he was a big fan of the Belgium international.

"I would like to play with Hazard," said the PSG star. "He has a style similar to mine. I think I could give it a try. We would cause havoc together!"

As Burton noted, Neymar has also been linked with a possible transfer to Real Madrid in the past. It was reported by Duncan Castles of the Daily Record in March that Los Blancos would be in the market for both Hazard and the Brazilian.

Even so, it would be a surprise to see both players make the switch to the Spanish capital, and at this point, Hazard's contractual situation makes him the more likely of the two players to make the transfer.

Neymar's admiration for the Chelsea No. 10 is understandable because Hazard has been one of the best players in the Premier League for many years.

He has taken his game up another level under manager Maurizio Sarri this term, emphasising his ability to both create and score goals:

Neymar plays in a similar position to Hazard, tucked in from the left flank with freedom to roam, and he has helped PSG dominate domestically since arriving.

The Ligue 1 side paid a world-record fee in the summer of 2017 to sign Neymar from Barcelona in a transfer that stunned plenty. Neymar said the thinking behind the move was to test himself.

"Barcelona is a club that has always fascinated me, and I still love it today," he said. "But at that time I wanted to try something new, and that's why I decided to leave. It was very difficult to make that decision, there were even moments when I hesitated and asked not to leave. I was like that for about two weeks before deciding to go to Paris."

Neymar has been sidelined for the majority of 2019, although he recently returned to the team and helped them clinch the Ligue 1 title against Monaco on Sunday.

Ahead of his comeback, he was the subject of a few jokes from team-mates:

The rumours surrounding Neymar and Madrid are unlikely to go away, meaning there may be plenty of talk to come about him possibly linking up with Hazard in the Spanish capital.

However, he's yet to be part of a PSG team that's put together a serious challenge for the UEFA Champions League. Winning that title was surely the Brazilian's aim when he agreed to sign for the club two years ago.