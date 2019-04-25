Texans 1st-Round Pick Tytus Howard Gained 87 Pounds in College to Move to OT

Texans 1st-Round Pick Tytus Howard Gained 87 Pounds in College to Move to OTApril 26, 2019
Tytus Howard can officially say his 87-pound weight gain has paid off after the Houston Texans selected the 6'5", 322-pound offensive tackle with the 23rd overall pick in Thursday's 2019 NFL draft.
Howard was a 6'3", 215-pound quarterback in high school before growing two inches and gaining 87 pounds in order to move to offensive tackle at Alabama State, as Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle pointed out following the Texans' selection.
"It's been different," Howard said when addressing his new body back in January to Mark Inabinett of AL.com. "Some people gain weight easily, and it's hard for some people to gain weight. I was one of those guys that I had to overeat myself to gain weight."
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Howard added that his favorite meal to splurge on while putting on the pounds was chicken spaghetti, which he'd eat a "whole pan" of.
The newest member of the Texans can now celebrate by eating as much chicken spaghetti as he pleases before he's tasked with protecting Deshaun Watson, who was sacked an NFL-most 62 times last season.
Top Players Left After Round 1
Tap through for the top players on Matt Miller's big board 👇