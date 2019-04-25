Texans 1st-Round Pick Tytus Howard Gained 87 Pounds in College to Move to OT

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 26, 2019

Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tytus Howard can officially say his 87-pound weight gain has paid off after the Houston Texans selected the 6'5", 322-pound offensive tackle with the 23rd overall pick in Thursday's 2019 NFL draft. 

Howard was a 6'3", 215-pound quarterback in high school before growing two inches and gaining 87 pounds in order to move to offensive tackle at Alabama State, as Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle pointed out following the Texans' selection. 

"It's been different," Howard said when addressing his new body back in January to Mark Inabinett of AL.com. "Some people gain weight easily, and it's hard for some people to gain weight. I was one of those guys that I had to overeat myself to gain weight." 

Howard added that his favorite meal to splurge on while putting on the pounds was chicken spaghetti, which he'd eat a "whole pan" of.

The newest member of the Texans can now celebrate by eating as much chicken spaghetti as he pleases before he's tasked with protecting Deshaun Watson, who was sacked an NFL-most 62 times last season.

