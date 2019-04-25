Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants 'Remain in Talks' for QB Before 2019 NFL Draft

Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants 'Remain in Talks' for QB Before 2019 NFL DraftApril 25, 2019
The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals reportedly "remain in talks" regarding quarterback Josh Rosen ahead of Thursday night's NFL draft, according to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.
The Cardinals hold the top overall pick and have long been linked to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, meaning Rosen has also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Suffice to say, there's been no shortage of Rosen rumors and reports on Thursday:
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
My first hit today from the #Cardinals facility including the team listening for better compensation for Josh Rosen if they go on the direction of dealing him and differing opinions on whether Rosen & Kyler Murray could co-exist on a team lacking experience on the QB depth chart. https://t.co/pXZSjcPbFI
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
#Chargers source to me on if hv any interest in Josh Rosen: “There is something there but going about business as usual.” For better context, I’m told the #Chargers had some early interest, did their homework, but are moving on at the moment. “We have no idea who they’re taking.”
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
According to @AdamSchefter, the #Cardinals have only spoken to the #Dolphins and #Giants about a trade for QB Josh Rosen this off-season and don't currently have a deal place with anyone. He mentioned the #Patriots didn't look into acquiring Josh Rosen.
Evan Silva @evansilva
From Schefter latest SportsCenter hit: "All signs" point Kyler Murray to #Cardinals Drew Lock "gonna be a 1st-round pick" & "on #Giants radar" #Steelers "have made calls" re: trading into top 10, likely targeting LB Josh Rosen likelier to be traded Friday. Watch NYG, MIA, LAC
If the Cardinals select Murray, Rosen almost assuredly will be traded sooner rather than later as the Cardinals seek to recoup draft picks for the player they selected No. 10 overall last season. It's hard to imagine the team going into the season with both players on the roster—a quarterback controversy between back-to-back first-round picks would be hard to manage.
How the Cardinals handle the top pick in the draft will dramatically affect the rest of the board. If they bypass Murray to select a player like defensive ends Quinnen Williams or Nick Bosa, the next several selections will become prime trade targets for teams chasing Murray. If he drops to No. 4, the Oakland Raiders could go after him and make Derek Carr available.
The Cardinals could also trade back, stockpiling picks to move down from No. 1. If they do take him first overall, all eyes will turn to the New York Giants at No. 6, where the draft's second quarterback could come off the board.
So everything hinges on what Arizona does at No. 1, including Rosen's future. It's hard to imagine he'll be wearing a Cardinals uniform much longer, but the draft could have some surprises in store.
