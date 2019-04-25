Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants 'Remain in Talks' for QB Before 2019 NFL Draft

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals reportedly "remain in talks" regarding quarterback Josh Rosen ahead of Thursday night's NFL draft, according to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.

The Cardinals hold the top overall pick and have long been linked to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, meaning Rosen has also been rumored to be on the trade block.

Suffice to say, there's been no shortage of Rosen rumors and reports on Thursday:

If the Cardinals select Murray, Rosen almost assuredly will be traded sooner rather than later as the Cardinals seek to recoup draft picks for the player they selected No. 10 overall last season. It's hard to imagine the team going into the season with both players on the roster—a quarterback controversy between back-to-back first-round picks would be hard to manage.

How the Cardinals handle the top pick in the draft will dramatically affect the rest of the board. If they bypass Murray to select a player like defensive ends Quinnen Williams or Nick Bosa, the next several selections will become prime trade targets for teams chasing Murray. If he drops to No. 4, the Oakland Raiders could go after him and make Derek Carr available.

The Cardinals could also trade back, stockpiling picks to move down from No. 1. If they do take him first overall, all eyes will turn to the New York Giants at No. 6, where the draft's second quarterback could come off the board.

So everything hinges on what Arizona does at No. 1, including Rosen's future. It's hard to imagine he'll be wearing a Cardinals uniform much longer, but the draft could have some surprises in store.