Sean Miller Told Christian Dawkins He'd Handle Deandre Ayton Recruitment

The recruitment of former Arizona Wildcats star Deandre Ayton was a topic of discussion in secret FBI recordings tied to the investigation into corruption in college basketball.

According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, the FBI captured Christian Dawkins speaking with informant Marty Blazer. In the recording, Dawkins indicated he had spoken with Arizona head coach Sean Miller, and Miller let him know he was "taking care of everything myself" when it came to recruiting Ayton:

