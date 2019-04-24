Sean Miller Told Christian Dawkins He'd Handle Deandre Ayton Recruitment

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the NCAAB game against the Washington Huskies at McKale Center on February 07, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. The Huskies defeated the Wildcats 67-60. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The recruitment of former Arizona Wildcats star Deandre Ayton was a topic of discussion in secret FBI recordings tied to the investigation into corruption in college basketball. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, the FBI captured Christian Dawkins speaking with informant Marty Blazer. In the recording, Dawkins indicated he had spoken with Arizona head coach Sean Miller, and Miller let him know he was "taking care of everything myself" when it came to recruiting Ayton:

     

