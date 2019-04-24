Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Bryce Love Sign with Nike Before 2019 NFL Draft

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Nike signed 27 prospects Wednesday ahead of the start of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, including quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

Oklahoma's Murray is the headliner as the potential No. 1 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals, while Ohio State's Haskins will represent the Jordan Brand.

Stanford running back Bryce Love, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson and Alabama running back Josh Jacobs are among the other big names to join the Nike family.

Here is a full list of signings from Nike's official website:

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State

Keelan Doss, WR, UC Davis

Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

Devin White, LB, LSU

Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Murray is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and he is oozing with superstar potential due to his dual-threat abilities. If Arizona does take him first overall, Murray has a chance to put up huge numbers in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's high-octane offense.

It is a bit more questionable regarding where Haskins might land, with the Oakland Raiders (No. 4), New York Giants (No. 6), Denver Broncos (No. 10), Cincinnati Bengals (No. 11), Miami Dolphins (No. 13) and Washington Redskins (No. 15) all looking like strong candidates to draft him.

Nike has the market cornered on first-round quarterbacks, as Duke's Daniel Jones and Missouri's Drew Lock are also under contract.

Other Nike players who seem like safe bets to go in the first round include Hockenson, Jacobs, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Andre Dillard and Jonah Williams, defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins, and linebacker Devin White.

Nike also focused on college stars who may not be receiving a ton of hype leading up to the draft.

Love rushed for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017, but injuries limited him to 739 yards in 10 games in 2018. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Love as the No. 15 running back in the class.

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow never finished with more than 602 receiving yards in a single season, but he won a pair of national titles with the Tigers. Miller has him as the No. 22 wideout in the draft.

Nike's 2019 class is stacked regardless, and many of the players it signed could pay big dividends for the brand as part of the NFL's next wave of superstars.