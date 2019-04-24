Nobody Wanted David Montgomery...Now He's One of the Draft's Best RB Prospects

Iowa State running back David Montgomery is ready to make waves at the NFL draft. He rushed or 1000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons.

Watch the video above for more about how Montgomery went from a lightly recruited QB to being projected as a second-round pick by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

                          

