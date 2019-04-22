Philippe Coutinho Says 'It Would Be Nice to Play' Alongside Neymar at Club Level

TF-Images/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho isn't hiding his desire to play alongside Neymar at club level one day. The Barcelona playmaker spoke in glowing terms about the prospect during an interview with De Sola (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"It's always a pleasure to play with him, it's a crack. We played a lot of time in Brazilian youth teams, (Neymar) became a special player. Playing at his side is always a pleasure, even though I haven't had any luck at the club level yet. It would be nice to play with him in a club."

While he didn't say if he wanted Neymar to return to Barcelona, the idea of Coutinho working with his countryman in the French capital should appeal to PSG.

Les Parisiens haven't been too impressive during the second part of this season, despite wrapping up the Ligue 1 title on Sunday.

While PSG are the undisputed dominant force in the French top flight, it's fair to say a star-studded squad has limped over the line. The title was won before the 3-1 win over AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes, with Lille's goalless draw in Toulouse handing another trophy to the defending champions.

PSG needed the help, following defeats to Nantes and Lille, as well as a draw against Strasbourg.

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Neymar's absence didn't help, with the forward only returning to action on Sunday after being out since January with a metatarsal injury. While Neymar's pace, flair and vision have been missed, a lack of guile from midfield also made manager Thomas Tuchel's team appear pedestrian during the run-in.

Coutinho has the technique and the eye for a pass to solve the problem, even though he's struggled to make the grade at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old former Liverpool star has netted 11 goals and supplied five assists in all competitions.

One of those goals came against Manchester United during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Barca won 3-0 at home, 4-0 on aggregate, with Coutinho offering a reminder of his quality:

Despite moments as spectacular as these, speculation persists he will move on this summer.

Chelsea are said to be keen on Coutinho as a replacement for possibly Real Madrid-bound Eden Hazard, per Telefoot (h/t MailOnline's Joe Strange). United have also been named as a potential destination.

PSG could use Coutinho's ability to influence matches in the Champions League, the one tournament where success continues to elude the club. A series of high-profile exits, including against a Neymar-inspired Barcelona in 2017, have raised serious doubts about PSG's ability to compete with the best, despite ample financial backing.

Collapsing from a winning position against United in the Round of 16 this season counts as a major blot on Tuchel's first season in charge. The German needs fresh inspiration from the middle of the park, where Marco Verratti has struggled with injury and Adrien Rabiot appears destined for an ugly divorce from the club.

Coutinho could provide new impetus while also offering PSG a player more comfortable on the big stage:

Coutinho's place alongside Frenkie de Jong in the latter numbers is significant. The Dutchman is on his way to the Camp Nou this summer, opening up the possibility of Barca selling players to recoup some of the initial £65 million spent.

Using Neymar's presence to tempt Coutinho to Ligue 1 makes perfect sense for PSG. It would enliven a stale midfield and provide another source of supply for lethal striker Kylian Mbappe:

Putting Coutinho in combination with Mbappe and Neymar would finally give PSG a trio dynamic enough to ensure the success on the continent the club's Qatari owners crave.