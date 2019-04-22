King: 'I'll Be Surprised' If Kyler Murray Isn't Taken No. 1 in 2019 NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote in his column Monday that he would be "surprised" if the Arizona Cardinals didn't draft Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray with the top overall pick, adding that Murray is the choice of new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

King also wrote that he believes the Cardinals "will be inclined to make the best deal they can for the quarterback they picked last year 10th overall, Josh Rosen," adding that he believes teams like the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants or Washington should consider offering a third-rounder for his services if the Cardinals take Murray.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

