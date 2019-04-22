Watch Thunder's Russell Westbrook's New Response to Reporter After Game 4 Loss

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook once again wasn't in a talking mood following his team's 111-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Sunday's Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Westbrook said "Uh, that's a good question. Um. Not sure" when he was asked about his defense on Damian Lillard when the Trail Blazers point guard exploded for 15 points in the third quarter alone and seized control of the game for his team.

This comes after much was made of his refusal to answer questions from Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman after Game 3, responding with just a "next question."

Westbrook has issues with Tramel dating back years, and the writer explained "I keep asking, with no hope of getting an answer, because the media shouldn't give in to Westbrook's desire to control everything," when discussing why he continues to ask questions of the point guard.

Oklahoma City has bigger problems, though, after Sunday's loss and finds itself behind 3-1 in the series.

Lillard (24 points and eight assists) outplayed Westbrook (14 points on 5-of-21 shooting from the field), while CJ McCollum added 27 points in an impressive performance. The Trail Blazers can close out the series on Tuesday at home.

