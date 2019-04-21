Overwatch League 2019 Stage 2, Week 3: Shock's Top Plays, Prize Money

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The third week of Stage 2 in the Overwatch League wrapped up Sunday, with four teams maintaining perfect records.

Fresh off a run to the Stage 1 playoff championship, the San Francisco Shock are now 5-0 to start the second stage. The Stage 1 champion Vancouver Titans are right there with them at 5-0, but the Shock own the tiebreaker by virtue of winning all 20 of their maps so far.

The Los Angeles Gladiators are setting the pace, though, stringing together six straight victories. The Gladiators had Sunday off, having already registered wins Thursday and Saturday.

Week 3 Results

Thursday, April 18

New York Excelsior 3, Philadelphia Fusion 1

San Francisco Shock 4, Toronto Defiant 0

Los Angeles Gladiators 3, Florida Mayhem 1

Vancouver Titans 4, Dallas Fuel 0

Friday, April 19

Atlanta Reign 3, New York Excelsior 1

Philadelphia Fusion 4, Houston Outlaws 0

Los Angeles Valiant 3, Washington Justice 1

Hangzhou Spark 3, Guangzhou Charge 2

Saturday, April 20

London Spitfire 4, Boston Uprising 0

Shanghai Dragons 3, Florida Mayhem 1

Seoul Dynasty 4, Dallas Fuel 0

Los Angeles Gladiators 3, Chengdu Hunters 1

Sunday, April 21

Vancouver Titans 4, Boston Uprising 0

Shanghai Dragons 3, Houston Outlaws 0

San Francisco Shock 4, Hangzhou Spark 0

Guangzhou Charge 3, Atlanta Reign 1

Full scores and standings available at the league's official site.

Just like in Stage 1, every team is playing for a $200,000 prize in Stage 2. The runner-up receives $100,000, while third and fourth net $50,000 apiece. The remaining playoff teams each get $25,000.

Perhaps with their Stage 1 championship defeat fresh in their minds, the Shock continued to dominate this week. First came a 4-0 demolition of Toronto Defiant on Thursday, and they followed up with an equally impressive win over Hangzhou Spark.

The Shock made history in the process, besting the mark for most consecutive map victories.

The record fell when San Francisco beat the Spark in the third map Sunday, and it added another to the streak for good measure.

The Shock didn't have a notable Stage 1—while albeit reaching the postseason. They were 4-3 overall and 17-12 on their maps and then caught fire in the playoffs.

Clearly, everything is clicking for San Francisco now, though the stage playoffs can be unforgiving. One bad performance can erase everything that had happened to that point.

The Shock will have some time to assess their fast start. Week 4 of the second stage is a homestand for Dallas Fuel and thus features an abbreviated schedule. The action will begin Saturday.