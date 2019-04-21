Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley Fined for Roles in 76ers vs. Nets Game 4 Fight

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Although Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley were both ejected from Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, neither will receive an additional suspension, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The two were responsible for escalating an altercation during Game 4 after Joel Embiid committed a hard foul:

Dudley was fined $25,000 for his actions, while Butler received a $15,000 fine.

Of course, Butler might not have to worry about the money from his punishment.

"I'm going to pay the fine," Embiid said after Saturday's game, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times.

Philadelphia survived with a 112-108 win in Game 4, the team's third straight victory after a disappointing loss in Game 1.

This has been an emotional series already, with Dudley especially serving as an instigator during and after games in press conferences. Embiid responded by calling the veteran a "nobody" after the most recent win.

While the trash talk has generated excitement, the only thing that matters is the scoreboard, and the 76ers have gotten the better of their opponent with a 3-1 series lead.

Both Dudley and Butler will now be available in Game 5 as the Nets try to keep their season alive.