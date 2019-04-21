Neymar, PSG Win 2019 Ligue 1 Title After Lille Fail to Beat Toulouse

Neymar, PSG Win 2019 Ligue 1 Title After Lille Fail to Beat ToulouseApril 21, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain were finally crowned Ligue 1 champions on Sunday, hours before their match against AS Monaco, when second-placed Lille failed to beat Toulouse on the road.
Les Dogues were held to a scoreless draw, and that was enough for PSG to be mathematically assured of the title, per Get French Football News:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Congratulations to PSG, who are now officially Ligue 1 champions for 2018/19.
Neymar is expected to make his return from injury against Monaco on Sunday, per Fox Sports Asia.
The defending champions failed on several occasions to win the title in the past few weeks, having to rely on Lille to drop points to finally get over the hump:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Thomas Tuchel's side have had three attempts to secure the 2018/19 Ligue 1 title: ✖️ PSG 2-2 Strasbourg ✖️ Lille 5-1 PSG ✖️ Nantes 3-2 PSG They have lost back-to-back league games for the first time since 2011. https://t.co/DbYY36iz7F
Les Parisiens predictably dominated Ligue 1 this season, starting with an incredible domestic unbeaten run that lasted all the way until the Coupe de la Ligue upset against Guingamp in January.
They didn't lose their first Ligue 1 match until February, when Lyon ended their bid for an unbeaten league campaign, and have since been beaten by Lille and Nantes as well.
Injuries have hit the team hard, most notably through the absence of Neymar. The Brazilian didn't feature in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester United, a 3-1 defeat at home that brought yet another European campaign to a premature end for the big-spending club.
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria were among the other high-profile absentees during the team's three-match winless spell, prompting these comments from manager Thomas Tuchel, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Tuchel: "We are missing too many players & nobody is speaking about it. We lost Lassana Diarra & Adrien Rabiot, while Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos & Thiago Silva have missed weeks at a time. Now Thomas Meunier is down." #LOSCPSG
PSG have won six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles and eight overall. They become the second team in Europe's top five leagues―Ligue 1, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga―to be crowned champions, with Juventus beating them to the punch.
