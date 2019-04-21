Neymar, PSG Win 2019 Ligue 1 Title After Lille Fail to Beat Toulouse

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain were finally crowned Ligue 1 champions on Sunday, hours before their match against AS Monaco, when second-placed Lille failed to beat Toulouse on the road.

Les Dogues were held to a scoreless draw, and that was enough for PSG to be mathematically assured of the title, per Get French Football News:

Neymar is expected to make his return from injury against Monaco on Sunday, per Fox Sports Asia.

The defending champions failed on several occasions to win the title in the past few weeks, having to rely on Lille to drop points to finally get over the hump:

Les Parisiens predictably dominated Ligue 1 this season, starting with an incredible domestic unbeaten run that lasted all the way until the Coupe de la Ligue upset against Guingamp in January.

They didn't lose their first Ligue 1 match until February, when Lyon ended their bid for an unbeaten league campaign, and have since been beaten by Lille and Nantes as well.

Injuries have hit the team hard, most notably through the absence of Neymar. The Brazilian didn't feature in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester United, a 3-1 defeat at home that brought yet another European campaign to a premature end for the big-spending club.

Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria were among the other high-profile absentees during the team's three-match winless spell, prompting these comments from manager Thomas Tuchel, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

PSG have won six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles and eight overall. They become the second team in Europe's top five leagues―Ligue 1, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga―to be crowned champions, with Juventus beating them to the punch.