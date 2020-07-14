Mets' Jacob deGrom Leaves Intrasquad Game Because of Back Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was forced to leave Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage after one inning because of back tightness.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported the news.

The starter has dealt with a variety of small injuries in recent years, missing starts because of elbow injuries in 2017, 2018 and 2019 while going on the injured list multiple times.

These fortunately hadn't prevented him from missing too much time, while his overall durability allowed him to top 200 innings pitched in each of those seasons.

The only extended absence for deGrom came in 2016 when he was limited to 24 starts and 148 innings.

The 32-year-old has been a star when healthy, though, winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards over the past two seasons. After leading the majors with a 1.70 ERA in 2018, he starred once again last year with a league-best 255 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA.

With Noah Syndergaard already out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Mets will look for more depth out of the rotation between Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello and others if deGrom is sidelined for long.