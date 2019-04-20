Video: Watch Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley Get Ejected After 76ers vs. Nets Brawl

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 20: Jared Dudley #6 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Four of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

An emotional first-round series got uglier in the third quarter of Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Nets veteran Jared Dudley took offense to a hard Joel Embiid foul on Jarrett Allen, starting a shoving match that included Jimmy Butler and more.

Dudley and Butler both received technical fouls and were ejected for escalating the fight, while Embiid avoided the confrontation after the initial foul.

Dudley has been an agitator throughout the series, calling Ben Simmons "average" in the half court after Game 2. He continued his trolling in Game 4 with an excessive celebration after a made three-pointer:

His role in the brawl caused him to get ejected, but it also led to Butler's removal in an important game of a competitive series.

